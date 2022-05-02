Sun Prairie senior Ben Olson knew he was a little late in the process to be picking where he’d continue his athletic and academic career. The 2-time honorable mention all-state hooper took his time in his decision. In the end, Viterbo University won the lottery for one of the more underrated basketball prospects in the state.
“It felt like home,” Olson said. “I went there and met the current players, and they’re all high-quality, hard-working guys. I felt like it was a good fit not only for my play style, but the environment as a whole.”
He made his announcement on Wednesday, April 27 with a Twitter post.
I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Viterbo University! pic.twitter.com/ywreYIHeyp— Ben Olson (@benholson32) April 27, 2022
Olson has proven his worth as a collegiate athlete with his last few years of service on the Sun Prairie boys basketball team. In the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, Olson burst onto the scene as a junior. He led the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game en route to an honorable mention all-state selection.
With the state aware of his talents heading into his senior campaign, opponents still couldn’t stop his scoring. He upped his production to 19.7 points per game in 2021-22 to lead the team once again and earn his second honorable mention all-state honor.
Humility is an important trait for a transcendent star like Olson, and he has it in spades. Throughout his senior campaign and in conversations following the season, he was always quick to point out a teammate’s performance and thank his coaching staff for the proper preparation.
“Coach (Jeff) Boos and the rest of the coaching staff pushed me to be a better person, both on and off the court,” Olson said. “At times, I didn’t like how hard he was on m, but I know now that he just saw potential in me and truly wanted the best for me.”
Viterbo managed to secure Olson’s services. Located in La Crosse, the close-to-home aspect appealed to Olson. There are currently around 2,600 students enrolled at the university, giving it a quaint and comfortable feeling.
“It’s a beautiful city,” Olson said of La Crosse.
The V-Hawks have had some recent success on the basketball court, as well. They finished 17-13 last season and made an impressive run through the North Star Athletic Association tournament, making it all the way to the championship game.
Outside of the program’s rising stock, the prospect of potentially seeing the court early in his collegiate career was another enticing prospect for Olson.
“I hope to be an immediate impact,” Olson said. “They just lost a senior that kind of fit my role. There isn’t too much of a transition, outside of the talent level, because they run similar schemes on offense and defense as to what we did at Sun Prairie.”
Olson was sure to emphasize his parents’ impact on him as well.
“I can’t thank my parents enough,” Olson said. “They’ve supported me so much through this journey. They were so happy to hear about the choice and I couldn’t have done this without them.”