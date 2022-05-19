After a rough start to the year, the Sun Prairie girls lacrosse team is hitting its stride. The Cardinals lost their first seven games in 2022, but bucked that losing trend with a 5-4 win over Neenah on Friday, May 6. Since then, things have been looking up.
Sun Prairie endured a tough 18-2 loss to Westside, one of the top ranked teams in the state, on Tuesday, May 10. The loss couldn't keep the Cardinals down, though. They bounced back by securing their first Badgerland conference win of the year, taking down Watertown 5-4 on Thursday, May 12. Sun Prairie followed this with another strong conference performance, battling hard but losing a close 10-8 matchup with DeForest on Tuesday, May 17.
In the Westside game, Sun Prairie got goals from freshman Gia Thompson and senior Meg Cumming. The combination of senior Katie Renk and freshman Teegan Davis in goal was no match for the whopping 34 shots Westside got on goal. Renk allowed 14 goals and Davis allowed four.
The Watertown game was an entirely different story. Sophomore Brooke Ayres was the star of the show, scoring two of her five shots on goal to lead the Cardinals offensively. Thompson made her presence known yet again with a goal. Junior Marli Davenport and sophomore Shauna Lauritzen also contributed goals in the close contest.
Renk turned in a complete game in the goal and was phenomenal. She put up nine saves in the nail-biter, helping the Cardinals secure a pivotal win in conference play.
Sun Prairie nearly made it two straight conference wins in another tight one against DeForest. Thompson exploded in this one, scoring an eye-popping five goals on nine shots to lead the way offensively. The Cardinals also got goals from junior Samantha Gebert, Ayres, and Cumming.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, DeForest had two separate players score three goals each. Renk did what she could, recording eight saves in the contest.
The recent exciting stretch of games for the Cardinals leaves them with a 2-9 record on the year. There isn't much time remaining in the regular season, either. Sun Prairie has just three games separating it from the playoffs.
They'll begin by hosting Middleton on Thursday, May 19. Sun Prairie will end the season with back-to-back road non-conference games. They'll make the journey up to Hudson on Friday, May 20. Then, they'll turn right around and travel to Superior on Saturday, May 21.
Badgerland girls lacrosse standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Wednesday, May 18
-
1. Verona, 6-0 (11-1-0)
2. Oregon, 4-1 (12-3-1)
3. Westside, 4-2 (6-3-0)
4. Middleton, 3-2 (5-4-0)
5. Waunakee, 3-3 (6-6-0)
6. DeForest, 1-4 (2-13-0)
7. Sun Prairie, 1-5 (2-9-0)
8. Watertown, 0-5 (1-9-0)