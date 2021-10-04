The Sun Prairie girls swimming team continues to burn through Big 8 Conference opponents this season. With the state tournament quickly approaching, the Cardinals have shown no signs of slowing down as they scored a 92-78 team win over Madison Memorial Friday, Oct. 1.
Relays have been an area of strength for the Cardinals this season, and Friday was no different. In the 200 medley relay, the team of junior Olivia Sala, senior Brooke Laube, junior Ruthie Pavelski, and senior Paige Rundahl claimed 1st with a time of 1:51.18. Two Memorial teams took 2nd and 3rd.
A similar group for the Cardinals competed in, and won, the 200 freestyle relay. Laube and Pavelski were joined by senior Tori Barnet sophomore Maeve Sullivan to post the winning time of 1:40.41. A Memorial team claimed 2nd, but another Sun Prairie team comprised of junior Lily Breyer, freshman Kennedy Loomis, freshman Lilly Gomez, and junior Brielle Laube took 3rd with a time of 1:48.40.
Barnet, Sullivan, and Pavelski were joined by junior Olivia Sala to compete in the final relay of the day, the 400 freestyle relay. That group took 1st place with a time of 3:40.17. They beat Memorial’s best finish by ten seconds.
The Cardinals were similarly impressive in individual swims.
Barnet was the star of the 200 free, winning with a time of 1:58.49. Brielle Laube claimed 3rd as well with a time of 2:03.16.
Two Cardinals sat atop the podium in the 200 individual medley. Sala won the event with her time of 2:10.89, followed up by Pavelski in 2nd with her time of 2:18.89.
Memorial picked up its first overall win of the meet in the 50 freestyle as freshman Jillian Holler won with a time of 24.9. Rundahl was right on her tail, accepting 2nd with a time of 25.07. Just behind her was Sullivan, who took 3rd with her time of 25.88.
The Spartans followed the win in the 50 freestyle with another in the 100 fly. Senior Claudia Carson won it for Memorial with a time of 59.43. Two Cardinals were right behind her as Pavelski got 2nd with a time of 1:02.21 and Brielle Laube in 3rd with her time of 1:02.14.
Holler wasn’t done winning for the Spartans. She claimed 1st in the 100 free with her time of 54.29. Rundahl took home a close 2nd with her time of 55.52.
The Cardinals got back to their winning ways in the 100 backstroke. Sala took home the win with a time of 59.15 while her teammate Barnet claimed 2nd with her time of 1:02.24.
Carson scored another win for Memorial, this time in the breaststroke with a time of 1:10.91. Brooke Laube was Sun Prairie’s highest finished in 3rd with a time of 1:12.21.
While individual swims had their fair share of Cardinal winners, it was the relays that won this one for Sun Prairie.
Conference swimming will continue for Sun Prairie Friday, Oct. 8 as the Cardinals will host Middleton.