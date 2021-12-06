The Sun Prairie boys basketball team is off to an 0-2 start this season after a youthful roster was thrown into the teeth of a brutally tough first couple of opponents. After being handed a 13-point loss by Verona to kick off the season, Sun Prairie stumbled again, this time in a 67-77 loss to Madison East.
East relied on youth as well, and their youngsters showed out. Two freshman guards, Clevon Easton Jr. and Chris Davis Jr., proved to be too much for the Cardinals to handle. Davis Jr. had a hot hand from behind the 3-point arc, hitting his first four 3-point attempts in the first half. As Davis Jr. handled the shooting, Easton Jr. led East defensively. The 6'4" guard got his long arms into passing lanes time and time again, picking off easy steals and converting them into points on the other end.
While those two freshmen impressed, East's senior guard Massi Malterer truly stole the show. He piled up a game-high 30 points to lead the Purgolders. Malterer is a tenacious driver and made his way to the rim repeatedly in this one. Sun Prairie just never had an answer for him.
"Not having an answer" was a resounding theme for the Cardinals all game. Sun Prairie never led in this one as what seemed like fixable mistakes continued to pile up. Davis Jr. was left alone behind the arc often. Sun Prairie guards would telegraph passes, making it easy for East to jump in front of them. Post players were slow on help defense, letting East drivers get to the hoop with little resistance.
However, it wasn't all bad for Sun Prairie. This group is obviously athletic and runs the floor well. The Cardinals were at their best when they were pushing the ball up the floor after a defensive rebound.
Sun Prairie senior guard Ben Olson led the Cardinals in scoring with 18 points. He's someone head coach Jeff Boos can rely on as the rest of the squad rounds into form. Olson has a silky shooting form and can pull up from just about anywhere. His reliable shooting is what kept Sun Prairie in the game all the way until the end.
There were points where Sun Prairie nearly took the lead. With about four minutes left in the first half, senior big man Addison Ostrenga nailed a triple to cut the East lead to just two points. East answered with some aggressive pushes towards the hoop and more stingy defense, stacking the lead back to five by the time the halftime buzzer sounded.
The Cardinals came out sloppy in the second half, committing some silly turnovers to give East free buckets. The 5-point advantage quickly became 13 as Sun Prairie couldn't buy a bucket.
Shooting woes plagued any semblance of a comeback attempt for the entire second half. Shots clanged off of the rim consistently. They were wise, open shots, too. The ball just refused to go in the net. There are positives to take from that. The offense was working, there was good flow and smart plays being made, the shots simply didn't fall. Luck will eventually favor Sun Prairie more.
Even as disappointing as the shooting doldrums were, Sun Prairie never quit. East at one point led by as many as 17, but the Cardinals continued to fight and cut it to eight. East knocked down a couple of free throws and dribbled out the clock to bring the game to its 77-67 final.
Unfortunately for Sun Prairie, there is no break in sight from the tough schedule. Big Eight conference play carries on as the Cardinals will host Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Dec. 7 then travel to Janesville Craig on Friday, Dec. 10. Both squads are undefeated in this early season and Craig recently beat Verona, 79-73.