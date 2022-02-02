The Sun Prairie boys basketball team is making a habit of winning games and, more specifically, avenging losses from earlier in the season. With a 54-51 win over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Cardinals have now won seven consecutive games, the last four of which came over teams that had already beaten Sun Prairie that season.
"It's a grind," Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said. "Coming off of an emotional win Saturday and having only one day of prep, I''m proud of the effort tonight. We're young. We just try to get a little better every time we step on the court."
The last time Sun Prairie and Parker met down in Janesville, a tight contest went in favor of the Vikings in a 72-71 shootout. Defense was certainly the main objective this time around in Sun Prairie.
While the Cardinals would eventually lock things up, the early goings were a bit of a struggle defensively. Parker had a pair of capable drivers in juniors Sam Bess and Tre Miller, who made early appearances in the stat sheet. Unfortunately for Parker, the Sun Prairie offense was still rolling from the momentum of its winning streak.
The Cardinals found early buckets from senior guard Ben Olson, as they typically have this season. His driving ability, paired with senior forward Addison Ostrenga's continued dominance in the post, gave Sun Prairie a slight 21-19 lead in the early goings of things.
The Vikings were able to get rolling thanks to some early foul trouble from the Cardinals' side. Olson had two fouls and junior guard Darius Chestnut had three, sending both to the bench. Parker took advantage, launching into a 9-0 run to take a 28-21 lead.
Sun Prairie sophomore Theo Schofield brought the momentum back singlehandedly. He turned a baseline drive into a monstrous, posterizing slam dunk which lit the gym ablaze. Sun Prairie rattled off seven unanswered points to tie the game at 28. Parker managed a few buckets late in the half to take a 33-28 lead into the break.
OH MY!!!!! POSTERIZED!!!!!!! THEO SCHOFIELD SLAMS IT HOME!!! pic.twitter.com/Mm8HdB9YRB— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) February 2, 2022
Ironically, it was that early foul trouble that provided Boos with the answer he needed defensively: a 1-3-1 zone.
"With those guys out, we had to switch something up," Boos said. "We couldn't put them back in man (defense) and risk another foul. I decided to see if we could get them standing a little bit with the zone. We thought that could result in a turnover, a couple nice runs, and get some energy for our side."
Boos' solution worked. Olson and Chestnut could aggressively challenge passes and hound ballhandlers at the top of the 1-3-1 without worrying about picking up drives and risking more fouls. Parker's offense was obviously frustrated by the change in approach.
Meanwhile, the trio of Chestnut, Olson, and Ostrenga got cooking on the offensive side of the court. After some shooting woes early in the half, Sun Prairie's offense came alive. All three were finding lanes to the hoops for easy layups and jumpers.
Leading 50-44 with about a minute and a half to play following five straight points from Olson, it looked like Sun Prairie would be able to hold on for the victory. Parker made sure it wouldn't be that easy.
Miller struck again, forcing two turnovers and burying two layups. In the blink of an eye, Sun Prairie was in crisis mode as its lead was down to two points with just under a minute to play.
Chestnut stepped up. First, the junior buried two free throw attempts to boost the Sun Prairie lead back to four points. After a 3-pointer from Parker and a pair of free throws from Olson, it was once again a 2-point game with the seconds ticking away. Parker inbounded with a chance to tie or win with nine seconds to play.
Chestnut was tasked with covering the ballhandler. He never wavered, staying in front of his man the entire time and getting a hand on the final shot attempt without fouling, solidifying the win for Sun Prairie.
"It's exciting," Chestnut said. "Happy that we got the win and the defense was there for the team. I felt some pressure guarding him but, in the end, a win is a win."
Olson led all scorers with 17, followed by Chestnut with 13 and Ostrenga with 12. Miller led the way for Parker with 16. With the win, Sun Prairie improves to 11-5 overall and 9-4 in the Big Eight. Parker slips to 8-9 overall and 5-8 in conference.
The Cardinals aren't done with Janesville schools this week. Sun Prairie will host Craig on Friday, Feb. 4. They'll follow that up with a tough non-conference trip to Arrowhead on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Big Eight boys basketball standings
T1. La Follette, 10-2 (11-3)
T1. Middleton, 10-2 (12-5)
3. Sun Prairie, 9-4 (11-5)
4. Madison East, 7-5 (9-6)
5. Verona, 5-5 (10-6)
6. Madison Memorial, 5-7 (9-7)
7. Janesville Parker, 5-8 (8-9)
8. Janesville Craig, 4-8 (6-11)
9. Madison West, 4-9 (5-10)
10. Beloit Memorial, 1-10 (5-12)