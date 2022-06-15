Last weekend, the Sun Prairie softball team punctuated an impressive 2022 season with a runner-up finish at the WIAA state finals. The Cardinals spent almost the entire season ranked as the No. 2 team in the state and finished the year with an overall record of 27-1.
The rest of the state took notice of just how good Sun Prairie was this season. Seven players were named to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) District 3, large school all-district team and six were named to the WFSCA Division 1 large school all-state team.
Tayler Baker, sophomore, pitcher
1st team all-district, 1st team all-state
All season long, sophomore phenom Tayler Baker proved she was one of the state's best arms. Her numbers were astounding in the circle. She finished 2022 with 95.20 innings pitched with a 1.47 ERA. She struck out 154 batters, thanks to six outings where she eclipsed double-digit strikeouts. She tossed a perfect game on April 19 against Madison Memorial and only allowed one hit one two other occasions. Baker tallied nine total shutouts and two no-hitters.
On top of her stellar season pitching, Baker also batted cleanup for the Cardinals and found loads of success there. She had 37 hits (eight doubles and two triples included) for a batting average of .411. She mashed a team-high four homeruns this season to tie for the team lead in RBIs with 30. She wrapped the season up with a .449 on-base percentage and a .678 slugging percentage.
Baker was a 2nd team all-state selection and 1st team all-district selection as a freshman, as well.
Vanessa Veith, junior, catcher
1st team all-state, 1st team all-district
Veith spent most of her time this season as Sun Prairie's backstop, and she put together a strong junior season. She caught 97 innings for the Cardinals, recording 127 putouts and caught five runners stealing. She committed just six errors in the entirety of the regular season.
On top of her performance in the field, Veith was great with the bat in her hands, as well. She gad six doubles, three triples, and a homerun en route to 33 total hits for a batting average of .418. Her additional 22 RBIs and 24 runs scored led to an on-base percentage of .473 and a slugging percentage of .608.
This is Veith's first recognition at either the all-district or all-state level.
Luci Moreno, freshman, infield
2nd team all-state, 1st team all-district
Moreno burst onto the scene in her first season as a Cardinal, making an immediate impact on an already stacked roster. She bounced around the infield for portions of the early season and eventually stuck at shortstop. She was also one of the team's most reliable batters at the No. 3 spot in the order.
She was near the top of team rankings in most major batting categories. She had 37 hits on the year including nine doubles, a triple, and a homerun. This gave her a season batting average of .385. Moreno had 25 RBIs and came around to score 39 times, tied for the team lead. She finished with an on-base percentage of .406 and a slugging percentage of .531.
Sophia Royle, junior, first base
2nd team all-state, 1st team all-district
Royle was one of Sun Prairie's best bats in the order in 2022. Batting from the five spot, she answered the call with runners on base quite often, turning in 25 RBIs on the year. She had a team-high 45 hits this season, including a team-high 36 singles. This led to a batting average of .459, a team-high on-base percentage of .509, and a slugging percentage of .571. She also came around to score 36 times.
Perhaps the best representation of Royle's impact on the team this year comes from the WIAA state semifinal game. She made the two plays that won the Cardinals the game against Oak Creek to punch a spot in the state finals. With the game hanging in the balance with a 2-1 lead for the Cardinals, Royle broke it wide open with a 2-run single into left. A few innings later, she scrambled to pick up an erroneous throw from second base, only to whip it home to prevent a run and keep Oak Creek off the board.
This is Royle's first recognition at either the all-district or all-state level.
Chloe Knoernschild, senior, outfield/catcher
2nd team all-state, 1st team all-district
Knoernschild is no stranger to the all-state and all-discrict team. She was honorable mention all-district as a freshman and 1st team as a junior. She also picked up a 1st team all-state nod in 2021.
She split time as both a left fielder and catcher for the Cardinals this season, showing a willingness to help the team however she could. On top of her contributions, the lefty served as Sun Prairie's leadoff batter.
Knoernschild tied for the team lead in total runs scored with 39 and stolen bases with 12. She produced a batting average of .419, on-base percentage of .477, and a slugging percentage of .538. Her 39 hits this season, including six extra-base hits, produced 14 RBIs.
In her 55 innings behind the plate as the catcher this season, Knoernschild allowed just two passed balls and had only one error. She recorded 95 putouts, as well.
Carly Gross, junior, right field
Honorable mention all-state, 1st team all-district
Gross handled the nine spot in the batting order and locked down right field all season long for the Cardinals.
She produced strong numbers with a .352 batting average, .390 on-base percentage, and a .380 slugging percentage. She put 25 hits into play for 11 RBIs. Gross was always looking to score, as well. She tied for the team lead in stolen bases with 12 and came around to score 23 times.
Gross was also named honorable mention all-district as a sophomore.
Isabel Royle, junior, center field/pitcher
Honorable mention all-district
Royle spent the majority of her time in center field for the Cardinals this season, but also served in the pitching rotation when needed.
She had a strong year at the plate, highlighted by a team-high 30 RBIs. Royle produced 25 hits which included four doubles, six triples, and a homerun. She stole eight bases and came around to score 26 times. Her final percentages came out to a .284 batting average, .371 on-base, and .500 slugging.
On the mound, Royle had the second-most innings pitched on the team with 58. She produced a final ERA of 1.931 and held opponents to a batting average of .196. She threw a whopping 67 strikeouts, including a season-high of nine against Janesville Craig. She pitched three shutouts, as well.
Royle was a 1st team all-state and all-district selection as a sophomore.
Full Division 1 all-state teams
1st team
Jaclyn Showalter, sophomore, Arrowhead
Paytn Monticelli, senior, Cedarberg
Makenna Johnston, sophomore, Chippewa Falls
Anna Frafjord, senior, Hamilton
Kiley Slaats, junior, Hamilton
Hannah Meshnick, senior, Hortonville
Karly Meredith, freshman, Kaukauna
Skylar Calmes, senior, Kaukauna
Harper Mayfield, senior, Monona Grove
Riley Grudzielanek, junior, Oak Creek
Mia Johnson, senior, South Milwaukee
Kaitlyn Klismith, freshman, Stevens Point
Maddy Miklesh, senior, Stevens Point
Vanessa Veith, junior, Sun Prairie
Tayler Baker, sophomore, Sun Prairie
Emma Raye, junior, Superior
Hilary Blomberg, junior, Verona
2nd team
Jacquelyn Cox, freshman, Arrowhead
Morgan Klein, senior, Burlington
Camryn Lasota, senior, DSHA
Madisyn Parker, sophomore, Eau Claire North
Brooke Hock, senior, Green Bay Preble
Maggie Werner, senior, Hortonville
Cally Meredith, junior, Kaukauna
Paige Miller, junior, Kaukauna
Anna LeCount, senior, Kaukauna
Jenna Schnabel, senior, Kenosha Bradford
Emma Giese, senior, Kenosha Indian Trail
Courtney Donahue, senior, Marshfield
Paige Hanson, senior, Monona Grove
Luci Moreno, freshman, Sun Prairie
Sophia Royle, junior, Sun Prairie
Chloe Knoernschild, senior, Sun Prairie
Haley Zembo, junior, Superior
Megan Clary, senior, Wisconsin Rapids
Honorable Mention
Kendra Baumeister, senior, Burlington
Lia Simon, senior, DSHA
Ava DeBaker, senior, Green Bay Preble
Lacie Lilyquist, junior, Hudson
Ava Van Asten, senior, Kaukauna
Livie Lehmann, senior, Kenosha Bradford
Alona Boydston, sohpomore, Kenosha Indian Trail
Hailey Hack, senior, Kettle Moraine
Gwen Baker, sophomore, Milton
Karlie Mackenzie, senior, Monona Grove
Madisen Noll, junior, Oak Creek
Ava Smith, senior, Onalaska
Braelee Jodarski, sophomore, Oshkost West
Gabrielle DeCleene, senior, Pulaski
Carly Gross, junior, Sun Prairie
Lauren Noth, junior, Tomah
Olivia Brieske, senior, Union Grove
Macy Freeland, senior, West Allis Central