The Sun Prairie boys swim team held a virtual intersquad meet on Friday. It was the first competition for the Cardinal swimmers since the 2020 WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships held last Feb. 22.
“It was an interesting meet, but it was fun to feel like you are competing,” said SP head coach Joel Coyne. “Given the year that 2020 was, to be able to have the opportunity to compete in person; even if it was just an intersquad meet, it was just a thrill. It felt good to be together.”
Ben Wiegand led the way with three first-place finishes. While the reigning Division 1 state champion in the 50-yard freestyle did not compete in his signature event, the senior outdistanced his competition in the 200 freestyle (1:48.00), 100 butterfly (:54.32) and 100 breaststroke (:58.96).
Also splashing to multiple firsts were senior James Werwie and junior Ethan Braatz. Werwie won both the 200 IM (2:01.04) and 500 freestyle (5:03.53), while Braatz won the 50 freestyle in :21.74 and topped the 100 freestyle field in :49.26.
Other first-place swims were recorded by juniors Jonathan Schluesche (:55.72, 100 backstroke) and Nathan Halbach V (2:01.43, 200 backstroke).
Schluesche also took second in the 200 IM (2:01.04) and 100 butterfly (:55.25), while Werwie was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.46) and Halbach V was second in the 100 backstroke (:55.73).
In the JV meet, freshman Gus Schasker won three events besting the field in the 200 free (2:10.42), 200 IM (2:31.55) and 500 free (6:03.06), while freshman Jonah Marshall won both the 50 free (:24.64) and 100 free (:55.84) while posting a second in the 100 back (1:09.79).
Rocco Van Hoof (1:05.72, 100 fly), Cole Ledrowski (1:07.23, 100 back) and Hayden Nigro (1:10.39, 100 breast) also earned JV firsts.
“The times were very impressive considering all the circumstances. I was happy with how we stacked up. There were a lot of bright spots, many kids were faster than what they were last year,” said Coyne.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will compete in a virtual meet on Friday against Middleton. Each team will swim in their own pool and compare times. The meet begins at 8:20 a.m.
