Sun Prairie secured a 4-3 victory over Janesville Craig on senior night, Thursday Aug. 26.
The team was highlighted by the No. 1 doubles pair of Reagan Schwartzer and senior Lexi Sten. The two overpowered Craig's duo of Addison Kooyman and Karyssa Norland 6-4, 7-5 for the 2-set victory.
Sun Prairie's No. 2 doubles duo Nicole Everson and Shiloh White took an extra set to get past Craig's Lucy Rhoades and Eni Agollari. Sun prairie took the first set 6-3, then faltered to a 4-6 loss in the second set. A dramatic third set was won by Sun Prairie by a score of 10-7.
The Cardinals finished the sweep in doubles when the No. 3 duo of Leah Schroeder and Lexa Bryant put on a great performance against Craig's Charlotte Mark and Mackenna Kelly, winning 6-4, 6-0.
While Sun Prairie was dominant in doubles, singles was a different story.
No. 1 singles Grace Kramschuster struggled with Craig's Allison Grund. Grund put Kramschuster away quickly, winning 6-0, 6-0. It was a similar story for Sun Prairie freshman Katie Thompson in No. 2 singles. Rya Arreazola of Craig put on a similarly dominant performance, winning 6-0, 6-0.
In No. 4 singles, Mairin Leary put up a better fight but still fell short. She lost to Craig's Bridget Reilly 6-4, 6-1.
Alexis Schemanek was the saving grace in singles. She battled her way to a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Craig's Hattie Plenty to secure the sole Sun Prairie victory in singles and give her team the swing point it needed to win the meet entirely.
The Cardinals have time to rest. Sun Prairie doesn't have another varsity meet until Sept. 9, when the Cardinals will travel to Beloit Memorial.