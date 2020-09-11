Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Aaron Rodgers will begin his 16th season with Green Bay looking to continue his remarkable run of success against NFC North opponents as the Packers visit Minnesota. The Packers own a 47-18-1 record in games Rodgers has played against NFC North foes, including a 6-0 mark last season.