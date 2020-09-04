WIAA

Sport Fall Participation Allternate Fall

Boys Cross Country 82% (348 schools) 18% (76)

Girls Cross Country 82% (346) 18% (75)

11-Player Football 68% (256) 32% (121)

8-Player Football 81% (38) 19% (9)

Girls Golf 74% (129) 26% (46)

Boys Soccer 64% (181) 36% (101)

Girls Swimming & Diving 63% (88) 37% (51)

Girls Tennis 73% (150) 27% (55)

Boys Volleyball 63% (38) 37% (22)

Girls Volleyball 74% (353) 26 % (121)

Subject to change, which a few have already done

Load comments