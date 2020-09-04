Sport Fall Participation Allternate Fall
Boys Cross Country 82% (348 schools) 18% (76)
Girls Cross Country 82% (346) 18% (75)
11-Player Football 68% (256) 32% (121)
8-Player Football 81% (38) 19% (9)
Girls Golf 74% (129) 26% (46)
Boys Soccer 64% (181) 36% (101)
Girls Swimming & Diving 63% (88) 37% (51)
Girls Tennis 73% (150) 27% (55)
Boys Volleyball 63% (38) 37% (22)
Girls Volleyball 74% (353) 26 % (121)
Subject to change, which a few have already done
