The SPHS girls’ soccer Class of 2020. Front row: Cami Baker, defensive back, plans to attend the University of Minnesota to study psychology; Chloe Brown, offense, plans to attend the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs to study pre-medicine; Elise Strobel, midfield, plans to attend UW-Oshkosh; Lauren Plesac, midfield, plans to study biochemistry at the University of Minnesota and will hopefully go on to medical school to become a dermatologist; Ilirjana Zyteja, defensive back, plans to attend UW-La Crosse; and Hallie Wilkins, defensive back, plans to attend Edgewood College to continue playing soccer and study nursing. Back row: Kat Schuette, midfield, plans to play soccer and study business law and economics at UW-Whitewater; Ashley Fish, offense, plans to attend the University of Minnesota to major in Biology; Sydney Zander, goalie/defense, plans to attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to study nursing; Kelsey Roessler, offense, plans to attend the University of Minnesota to study sports management; and Olivia Zimmerman, midfield, plans to attend college at UW-Eau Claire.