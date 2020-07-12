This past February Sun Prairie girls’ soccer coach Matt Cleveland was looking forward to a great 2020 season. Open gyms were well-attended. The players were working hard to get ready for the season. However, by mid-March that all changed. Spring sport seasons were on hold, and anticipation turned to anxiety for the 11 returning seniors and their teammates.
Cleveland recalled the moment in April when schools closed for the rest of the year: “Poof, the season was gone,” he said, as the reality set in that there would not be a final walk on the pitch for the Class of 2020.
“In all of this, of course I feel the most for our seniors. It is hard enough for them to miss their final season wearing the Sun Prairie Cardinals jersey and playing for their community one more time, but also missing the final closure to high school in general,” Cleveland said. “I am proud of them and what they have achieved and earned, even though it was an unexpected ending.”
The Cardinal girls soccer boosters took to Facebook while the players themselves tweeted about the season that never was. A virtual player of the week feature replaced the celebratory Senior Night. Soccer memories were shared, with the overtime victory over Madison West to win the WIAA regional championship in 2018 a highlight for many.
The 2019 regional championship win over Oconomowoc was another highlight for the seniors. These Class of 2020 players were part of the reason the Sun Prairie girls soccer team began to achieve Division 1 state rankings in the top-10 for the first time in program history.
“There is no doubt in my mind that our 2020 seniors are stronger people because of it, though. They are all special people and will go off and do amazing things. I wish them all the best on their journey forward,” said Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.