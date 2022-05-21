The rivalry between Sun Prairie and Middleton needs no explaining. But, things were especially personal in a girls soccer matchup between the cross town rivals on Thursday, May 19 at Sun Prairie High School.
Entering the matchup, the best result Sun Prairie had against Middleton in the past decade was a tie in 2012. Since then, all losses. With the regular season nearing its end, both sides needed some points in the final Big Eight conference standings.
Despite falling behind early, Sun Prairie strung together three unanswered goals to take home a 3-1 victory to defeat Middleton for the first time in more than a decade.
Middleton wouldn't make it easy. From the jump, a physical tone was set as forwards and defenders battled for possession and any edge they could get on the ball. Early on, Middleton bumped its way to a free kick and took advantage.
Sun Prairie senior goalie Lily Schellpfeffer made the initial save, but a Middleton forward was in perfect position to boot the rebound in for a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the contest.
"Middleton was not afraid," Sun Prairie head coach Matt Cleveland said. "They set that aggressive tone. We played pretty direct, as did they, which makes the game faster. You get what you get with that physical aspect."
Middleton continued to push the pace, putting pressure on Sun Prairie. Thankfully, Schellpfeffer and the rest of the Cardinals' defense would not break again. Despite multiple shots on goal in the next ten minutes, Schellpfeffer came up with two beautiful saves and the defense helped clear the rest out to survive the attack.
In the 14th minute, Sun Prairie nearly had the equalizer. Junior forward Lily Rimrodt found herself wide open in front of the net. She boomed a rocket, which was narrowly tipped away by Middleton's goalie. The visiting Cardinals maintained their 1-0 lead.
The game reduced to a defensive slugfest for a bit following the shot attempt. The two heavyweights had a feel for each other and did well to prevent any runs to the goal.
With less than 10 minutes left in the first half, Middleton looked primed to double its lead. Thankfully, it skied a free kick and sent another shot right at the gloves of Schellpfeffer. This set Sun Prairie up to go on the attack.
In the 38th minute, junior forward Lucy Strey wisely got the ball in quickly on a throw-in to catch Middleton sleeping. The ball trickled to the middle of the field, where junior midfielder Maren Kalberer raced to be the first one there. She booted the ball into the top right corner of the goal to tie things up at one goal each.
37:56 1H-— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) May 20, 2022
TIE GAME! Maren Kalberer takes a fantastic throw in from Strey and buries it! 1 all as we near the half! pic.twitter.com/7y1pSIjyA6
Middleton seemed unaffected as the second half began. It continued to press hard on offense, but the Sun Prairie defense wouldn't budge. Senior defender Hudsun Eisenrich made the play of the game in the 47th minute. A flawless Middleton cross looked like an inevitable goal, but Eisenrich leaped up to head the ball away and keep things tied.
"Defensively, we've been very happy with our performance," Cleveland said. "Even our subs came in and did an equally good job as our starters. They kept the pace. Defense won the game."
Eisenrich's stellar play sparked something in Sun Prairie. Now, the Cardinals' offense was humming, and Middleton would soon find it could do nothing to stop them.
Junior defender Mairin Duffy nearly tied the game with a stellar free kick in the 54th minute, but the shot pinged off the crossbar and bounced away.
The two teams traded close calls for the next 20 minutes. It looked as though the game may end in a tie until junior midfielder Ellianna Trilling broke the game wide open in the 75th minute. She corralled a loose ball and unleashed an untouchable, bending shot to the left of Middleton's goalie to give Sun Prairie a 2-1 lead.
74:59 2H-— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) May 20, 2022
CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?! Ellianna Trilling with the shot of a lifetime to put Sun Prairie up 2-1 with five minutes to go! pic.twitter.com/uRuqW5eM5N
"It's stuff we work on in practice," Cleveland set of setting Trilling up. "We know it's there if we find the right moment. Ellianna found the right moment. She hit it well."
Sun Prairie wasn't done. Two minutes later, it was awarded a free kick and elected to have star junior Josie Langhans take the kick. She delivered, launching a perfect shot over Middleton's goalie to give her Cardinals an untouchable 3-1 lead.
76:18 2H-— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) May 20, 2022
Josie Langhans calls game! An absolute beauty soars in to ice this one for Sun Prairie! pic.twitter.com/oR8890BquG
Middleton attempted some late runs, but nothing came of it. The final horn sounded, signifying the historic win for Sun Prairie. With time winding down in the regular season, both the points in the conference standings as well as the boost of confidence are welcomed additions.
"We're trying to figure ourselves out fully before we get to the 'do or die' phase," Cleveland said. "This was big for us. We didn't slow down after the Memorial loss earlier this week. I'm proud of the girls."
Sun Prairie now sits at a 6-6-3 overall record as well as a 5-2-0 mark in the Big Eight.
The Cardinals will close this week with a trip to Beloit Memorial on Friday, May 20. Next week, they'll finish up Big Eight conference play with a road game at Madison West on Tuesday, May 24. Sun Prairie will return home on Wednesday, May 25 for a non-conference matchup with Stoughton to celebrate senior night and close the regular season.
Big Eight girls soccer standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Thursday, May 19
1. Verona, 8-0-0 (10-1-1)
2. Madison Memorial, 6-1-1 (9-2-3)
3. Madison West, 5-1-1 (9-3-1)
4. Sun Prairie, 5-2-0 (6-6-3)
T5. Middleton, 4-4-0 (6-8-1)
T5. Madison East, 4-4-0 (4-9-0)
T7. Janesville Craig, 2-6-0 (5-8-0)
T7. Beloit Memorial, 2-4-0 (2-5-1)
9. La Follette, 1-7-0 (1-11-0)
10. Janesville Parker, 0-8-0 (0-17-0)