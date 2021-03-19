BANTAM A

Saturday, March 6

Sun Prairie — 1 vs — Appleton 3

Goals: Nikko Vilwock

Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 22

Sunday, March 7

Sun Prairie — 4 vs — Waukesha 3

Goals: Bradyn Strachota, Davis Halbleib, Nikko Vilwock, Otto Meyer

Assists: Davis Halbleib

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 14, Parker Statz 17

Sunday, March 7

Sun Prairie — 6 vs — Waukesha 2

Goals: Davis Halbleib (2), Nikko Vilwock (2), Mason Poznanski, Bradyn Strachota

Assists: Nikko Vilwock (2), Bradyn Strachota (2), Joe Seidl (2), Myler Maughan, Otto Meyer, Davis Halbleib

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 32

Team’s Final Record: 30-15-3

