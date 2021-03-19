BANTAM A
Saturday, March 6
Sun Prairie — 1 vs — Appleton 3
Goals: Nikko Vilwock
Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 22
Sunday, March 7
Sun Prairie — 4 vs — Waukesha 3
Goals: Bradyn Strachota, Davis Halbleib, Nikko Vilwock, Otto Meyer
Assists: Davis Halbleib
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 14, Parker Statz 17
Sunday, March 7
Sun Prairie — 6 vs — Waukesha 2
Goals: Davis Halbleib (2), Nikko Vilwock (2), Mason Poznanski, Bradyn Strachota
Assists: Nikko Vilwock (2), Bradyn Strachota (2), Joe Seidl (2), Myler Maughan, Otto Meyer, Davis Halbleib
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 32
Team’s Final Record: 30-15-3
