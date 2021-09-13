The Sun Prairie volleyball squad traveled out to Brookfield Central High School Saturday, Sept. 11 for a tournament. The ladies finished 1-3-1 on the day, gaining valuable experience as the conference season heats up.
The day started on a positive note with a win over Waterloo. Last season’s Division 3 state runner-up, the Pirates are no slouch and put up a great fight. Sun Prairie had to earn wins of 25-23 and 25-21 to get the day started off on the right foot.
Next up, the Cardinals tied with Neenah. Sun Prairie won the first set 25-17 but lost the second 16-25. That loss set an unfortunate precedent for the rest of the tournament, as the Cardinals would not win another set for the rest of the day.
Host school Brookfield Central was up next and made quick work of the Cardinals, winning 25-11, 25-15. Sun Prairie put up a far better fight in the next match against Mukwonago. After losing a close one in the first set, 25-20, the Cardinals managed to push the second set to extra points. In the end, Mukwonago got the win, 28-26, but it was an impressive fight from Sun Prairie.
Unfortunately, the day didn’t end there. It was time for a second shot at Neenah, and the Rockets had learned from their match earlier in the day. They beat Sun Prairie 25-11, 25-10, a sour note to end the tournament on.
For the tournament, senior Sienna Roling led the team in kills with 39, followed by senior Kendall Weisensel with 21. Junior Brooke LaBuwi served up four aces and senior Lily Schellpfeffer added three more. Senior Maddie Wirtz-Olsen led the team with 50 digs while Roling added 32.
The Cardinals will resume conference play Tuesday, Sept. 14 when they host Verona. The Wildcats are off to an impressive start this season, posting a record of 14-3. Sun Prairie will have its hands full. After that, the Cardinals will head to Milwaukee this Friday and Saturday to compete in the Sussex Hamilton Invitational at the Milwaukee Sting Center.