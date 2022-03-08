Despite an abundance of youth from top to bottom on the varsity roster this season, the Sun Prairie wrestling team consistently met and surpassed expectations. Those wrestlers' efforts were recognized by the Big Eight conference as well. Six Cardinals were named to Big Eight all-conference teams. Additionally, Sun Prairie showed it was strong in the classroom, too. 14 wrestlers and one manager were named academic all-conference. Let's see who made the cut.
1st team: Christopher Anderson, sophomore, 106 lbs.
Anderson's season lasted the longest this year, making it all the way to the Kohl Center for the WIAA state finals. There, he suffered a shoulder injury and was forced to forfeit his way to a 6th place finish. Regardless, it was an outstanding season for Anderson.
He won seven tournaments this year, including winning a conference championship as well as his WIAA regional at Waunakee. Anderson was a reliable six points in most of his matches, often securing early pins. A team captain this year, he'll continue to lead the Sun Prairie co-op team next season as a junior.
2nd team: Brennan Hoffman, freshman, 113 lbs.
Hoffman impressed in his freshman campaign, posting a record of 26-13. He truly came into his own towards the end of the season. He finished 3rd at the Deerfield Scramble, only to swing that momentum into a 2nd place finish at the Big Eight conference meet.
Hoffman's hot streak extended into the postseason as he earned a sectional bid after finishing 3rd at regionals. He did not place at sectionals, but the sophomore-to-be set the precedent for what should be a great Sun Prairie career.
1st team: Parker Olson, sophomore, 120 lbs.
A team captain just like Anderson, Olson was also one of Sun Prairie's best wrestlers this season. He started the year strong, grabbing a 3rd place finish and two 2nd place finishes in his first three tournaments.
Things really started picking up at the Deerfield Scramble, where he won his first tournament of the season. Olson couldn't stop winning, taking home 1st at the Big Eight meet and winning his bracket at regionals. He fell just short of a state appearance, taking 3rd at the sectional. That should be the goal for his junior campaign as he took many impressive steps forward this season.
3rd team: Alex DeZiel, freshman, 145 lbs.
DeZiel posted a record of 22-16 as a freshman. The highlight of his season came a the Big Eight meet. After showing signs of improvement at the Deerfield Scramble, DeZiel brought his A-game for the conference meet, claiming 3rd place.
His postseason was cut short with a 5th place finish at regionals. Still, DeZiel showed massive gains towards the end of the season and will look to parlay that into early success as a sophomore next season.
3rd team: Mason Borgardt, junior, 152 lbs.
Borgardt really opened some eyes at the Big Eight meet this season. After varying levels of success for the early portion of the year, he exploded for a 3rd-place finish at the Big Eight meet.
His impressive run only continued in the postseason as a 4th place finish at the Waunakee regional earned Borgardt a spot in sectionals. He bowed out with a loss in the first round there, but showed promise to be a team leader next season.
1st team: Isaiah Horan, sophomore, 195 lbs.
Horan's Big Eight conference championship was an impressive highlight. Entering the day, his best result of the year was a 4th place finish at the Norski Invitational. At the conference meet, however, no one was a match for the sophomore as he never lost.
Horan kept up the good work in the regional, qualifying for sectionals with a 3rd place finish. He did not place at the sectional after a loss in the first round. Still, Horan showed he will be a force in the state in the weight class for the next two years.
--
2022 Big Eight wrestling All-Conference teams
106 lbs.-
1st team: Christopher Anderson, Sun Prairie
2nd team: Miguel Martinez, Beloit Memorial
3rd team: Blake Baldis, La Follette
113 lbs.-
1st team: Jonah Dennis, Middleton
2nd team: Brennan Hoffman, Sun Prairie
3rd team: Tracey Kessler, Janesville Parker
120 lbs.-
1st team: Parker Olson, Sun Prairie
2nd team: Nestor Garcia-Gonzales, Madison Memorial
3rd team: Alan Lopez, Beloit Memorial
126 lbs.-
1st team: Owen West, Beloit Memorial
2nd team: Seth Howald, Middleton
3rd team: Manuel Gonzalez-Jimenez, Madison East
--
Big Eight Academic All-Conference
1st Team:
Christopher Anderson, Sophia Bassino, Braeden Gunderson, Isaiah Horan, Jaxon Johnson, Parker Olson, Rachel Zych.
2nd Team:
Alex DeZiel, Brennan Hoffman, Teague Justman, Seth Kosky, Dylan Muehlenberg, Allyson Perrich (manager), Kamron Sarbacker, Kayden Yang.