The Sun Prairie School Athletic Department has received numerous questions about registration and physicals for the 2020-21 school year. The following is the most recent information.
Online Athletic Registration
2020-21 athletic sign-up for student-athletes will look differently this year. The athletic department is working with its technology department to move the sign-up process to infinite campus. Watch for more information to come out as they set up the "Online Athletic Registration.” The SP Athletic Department is hoping this new feature will make the sign-up process smoother and more efficient for student-athletes.
Student-Athlete Physicals
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic the WIAA will grant an extension for student-athlete physicals. The WIAA is currently creating an extension form, and the district will have this posted on its website, "announcements page" as soon as that form is made available. This form will be used if you currently have a physical on file in our department that expired on April 1, 2018. It will honor those physicals until a new one can be obtained. Please arrange for a new physical with your primary doctor when you can.
Students that have physicals on file in our department dated after April 1, 2019 are automatically good for the 2020-21 school year and do not need to fill out the WIAA extension form.
If we do not have a physical currently on file you will need one to sign up for a sport.
Please check the Sun Prairie department website https://www.sunprairieschools.org/high/athletics for updates and information on what is needed to sign up for a sport for the 2020-21 school year.
