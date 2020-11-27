MADISON – Twenty Big Ten Conference games and five non-conference matchups await the Wisconsin women’s basketball team in 2020-21, head coach Jonathan Tsipis announced on Monday.
“We are excited to compete in the Big Ten expanded schedule this season, the finest basketball conference in the country,” said Tsipis. “With the opportunity to play top-25 teams almost every game, the Big Ten has done a great job of spreading out games to give us the opportunity for our student-athletes to have a great season.
“As always, the road to Indianapolis and the Big Ten Tournament will be a great challenge but collectively we are excited for the chance to play.”
Wisconsin’s (12-19 in 2019-20) season was supposed to begin Wednesday as the Badgers were to host Miami (Ohio) in the Kohl Center. However, the game was postponed due to protocols related to COVID-19 for the Redhawks. The Badgers also play Western Illinois, Prairie View A&M, Valparaiso and Nebraska-Omaha in non-conference home games.
The Big Ten season kicks off on Dec. 5 when the Badgers travel to Iowa. Five league teams are ranked among the top-25 teams in the Associated Press preseason poll, led by No. 12 Maryland. Other ranked teams include Indiana (#16), Northwestern (#17), Ohio State (#20) and Michigan (#25) while Rutgers receives one vote.
Imani Lewis, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, leads Wisconsin into the season. Lewis earned All-Big Ten Conference second-team honors in 2019-20 after lead the Badgers in both scoring (14.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg).
Abby Laszewski, a 6-3 senior forward, was named honorable mention after averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
The UW Athletic Department previously announced that all Badger home games will be played without fans in the stands for an indefinite period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UW had announced earlier in the fall that there would be no season tickets for basketball and season ticket holders have already been refunded or are in the process of being refunded.
2020-21 WISCONSIN WOMEN’S
BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(Home games in all CAPS)
Wed., Nov. 25 MIAMI (OH), ppd.
Sun., Nov. 29 WESTERN ILLINOIS
Sat., Dec. 5 Iowa
Tues., Dec. 8 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
Fri., Dec. 11 RUTGERS
Sun., Dec. 20 VALPARAISO, 2 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 22 NEBRASKA-OMAHA
Thurs., Dec. 31 Michigan
Sun., Jan. 3 MINNESOTA
Wed., Jan. 6 NORTHWESTERN
Sun., Jan. 10 Indiana
Thurs., Jan. 14 MICHIGAN
Sun., Jan. 27 MARYLAND
Thurs., Jan. 21 Purdue
Sun., Jan. 24 MICHIGAN STATE
Thurs., Jan. 28 Nebraska
Sun., Jan. 31 ILLINOIS
Thurs., Feb. 4 Maryland
Sun., Feb. 7 Penn State
Wed., Feb. 10 OHIO STATE
Sun., Feb. 14 Minnesota
Sat., Feb. 20 Northwestern
Wed., Feb. 24 INDIANA
Sun., Feb. 28 IOWA
Fri./Sat., March 5/6 Michigan State
Big Ten Tournament
March 9-13
Bankers Life Fieldhouse,
Indianapolis
