The Sun Prairie Red Birds of the Home Talent Baseball League are gearing up for another playoff push. When no champion was crowned last season due to the COVID-19 virus, it left the throne open for the taking. The Red Birds hope to do just that.
Sun Prairie hasn’t won the league since 2005, but was dominant back in the 1960’s. The current dynasty of the Home Talent League resides in Verona. The Cavaliers won the championship seven times since 2008, including back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019, the two most recent seasons.
Verona resides in the Western Division, so the Red Birds have a while before they have to worry about the Cavaliers. For now, they have to worry about surviving the Eastern Section playoffs.
The Red Birds earned the fourth seed in the Eastern Section playoffs thanks to a 5-4 regular season record. Despite only playing nine games, it was still a hot and cold season for Sun Prairie. The Red Birds started hot, winning four straight games after losing their opener at Rio. They couldn’t keep the momentum up, however. Sun Prairie lost three of its last four contests, including an 11-3 whooping at the hands of Cottage Grove.
That end of the season losing streak is a bit deceiving. Two of the losses were against Monona, the top team in the league with a record of 8-2. Sun Prairie lost to Monona by three runs in both contests, and even hung seven runs on them in the final matchup. Sun Prairie can absolutely get the bats going, as seen in big shows like the 17-3 win over Columbus way back in Week 3. Stable, reliable pitching is hard to come by in the Home Talent League, and the Red Birds are looking as desperately as everyone else for an answer.
The fourth seed means Sun Prairie will be pitted against the fifth-seeded Portage Skeeters in the Eastern Section Quarter-Final. This is the second meeting for the two teams. Back in Week 5, Sun Prairie bested Portage 8-5 at home. As the higher seed, Sun Prairie will be the home team once again this weekend.
Portage had a bit of a rollercoaster season itself. It started with an ugly 3-game losing streak, which quickly turned into losing five of its first seven games. But, the Skeeters saw an upturn as the season wound down. They punctuated their season with a 5-0 win against Rio and a 13-9 win over Columbus, bringing their final regular season record to 4-5.
Elsewhere in the bracket, top-seeded Monona takes on 8-seed Columbus, 2-seed Montello hosts 7-seed Rio, and 3-seed Poynette plays 6-seed Cottage Grove. The remainder of the playoff matchups are seed based. The top remaining seed from the quarterfinals will play the lowest seed in the semifinals. The two middle remaining seeds will also duke it out for a shot in the finals. Squarely in the middle of the pack with the 4-seed, Sun Prairie is looking at a rematch with Monona if they were to advance unless one of the lower seeds pulls an upset.