The Sun Prairie gymnastics team has been facing adversity all season. Many athletes have missed time, due to both injury and illness, as the Cardinals have worked to improve throughout the season. The efforts to reincorporate these athletes finally came to a head on Thursday, Jan. 20 against Madison United (Madison La Follette and Madison East).
United put together a strong performance, emerging with a slim 134.425 to 131.375 team victory to hand the Sun Prairie varsity its first loss of the season.
“Every year, teams have a meet where things just do not go the way you expected and it’s usually in the middle of the season,” Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said. “Tonight was that meet. We have been working on getting our team back to full strength from students being out ill, and keeping a few injuries at bay. Tonight the other team had a great meet and as a whole team performed well.”
Even in the loss, there are plenty of positives to take from the dual.
Junior Martha Guelker made her return to the team in this one, and made her impact felt immediately in the vault. She earned Sun Prairie’s highest score, an 8.250. Junior Sofia Clark was right behind her with an 8.150 and freshman Elizabeth Schaefer put up an 8.100.
United was strong in the vault as well, however. Two gymnasts earned scores over 9 points as Samaria Ownby put up the best score of the event with her 9.550 and Thea Bender wasn’t far behind with her score of 9.450.
Junior Cassie Siegel’s continued to be impressive this season on the uneven bars. She took home 3rd place overall with her score of 8.425. Junior Carly Gross, sophomore Avery Greenberg, senior Natalia Figueroa all tied for 4th place overall and 2nd place on the team, all producing a score of 8.050.
United had two gymnasts tied for first place in the event. Both Ownby and Bender produced scores of 8.850.
Clark is very strong on the balance beam, and that showed on Thursday. She led Sun Prairie with her score of 8.950, finishing 2nd overall. Sophomore Audrey Seefeld was Sun Prairie’s next highest finisher with her score of 8.100, claiming 4th overall. United’s Ownby claimed another 1st place overall finish with her score of 9.000.
United’s run of 1st place finishes would come to an end in the floor exercise as Siegel brought her A-game. She produced a score of 9.200, narrowly edging out Ownby’s score of 9.150. The rest of the Cardinals were great in the event as well. Gross claimed 3rd overall in the event with her score of 8.800 and Seefeld finished 5th with a score of 8.450. Clark was right behind her with a score of 8.300 to take 6th and Greenberg produced a score of 8.200 to claim 7th overall.
Ownby and Bender finished 1st and 2nd, respectively, in the all-around. Ownby won with a combined score of 36.550, followed by Bender with 35.450. Clark took home 3rd for Sun Prairie with her all-around score of 33.275.
While the varsity didn’t bring home a win, the junior varsity A squad won in resounding fashion.
Figueroa took home 1st in the vault with a score of 8.300, followed closely by sophomore Gretchen Holmes in 2nd with a score of 8.200.
Sun Prairie claimed the top four spots in the uneven bars. Guelker was the top finisher with a score of 7.100, followed by junior Jaeli Murray with a 6.800, Schaefer with a 6.750, and Holmes and Seefeld tied for 4th with a score of 6.200.
Holmes picked up a 1st place finish in the balance beam with her score of 7.500. Senior Chloe Knoerschild and Gross tied for 2nd with scores of 7.200. Schaefer rounded out the top three, grabbing 3rd place with a score of 7.100.
Knoerschild impressed on the floor exercise, running away with 1st place with a score of 8.500. Guelker followed in 2nd with a score of 8.000.
The Cardinals will have another shot at competing against United at the Spartan Invitational at Madison Memorial High School on Saturday, Jan. 29. Before they can get to that, though, they’ll have a chance to get back on track with a home dual against Verona on Tuesday, Jan. 25.