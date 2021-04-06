BOYS XC
Buy Now

Sun Prairie’s Joseph Freng (left) and Mateo Alvarado (in back) finished fourth and third, respectively, in the season-opening March Madness Meet held at Sheehan Park March 27.

 Daniel Darmstadter

November 2, 2019. That’s the last time any member of the Sun Prairie boys cross country team was in an actual competition when Joseph Freng and Connor Carpenter represented the Cardinals in the WIAA State Cross Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids.

Fast forward 511 days and Sun Prairie was not only back in competition, but the Cardinals took first in the March Madness Meet held at Sheehan Park March 27.

Sun Prairie held on in a strong battle with Big Eight Conference rival Middleton, holding off their nickname namesake by a 30-32 margin.

Sophomore Mateo Alvarado led SP’s way with a third-place finish. He covered the 5K course in 17 minutes, 4.6 seconds, placing just behind Middleton’s Griffin Ward (16:45.9) and Ryan Schollmeyer (16:55.1).

Meanwhile, the Cardinals had all five of their scorers earn top-10 finishes. Following Alvarado was Freng as the junior finished fourth overall with a 17:05.3 clocking.

Behind Freng were senior Tyler Stoll (6th, 18:03.5), junior Ben Marshall (8th, 18:24.2) and senior Joseph Stoll (9th, 18:24.5).

Sun Prairie also had strong opening performances from senior Will Schrandt (135h, 19:03.2) and freshman Liam Fuller (15th, 19:23.1).

Up Next

The Cardinals will compete Wednesday’s Janesville Quad along with Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker and Verona. Racing begins at 4 p.m. at Optimist Park in Janesville.

Load comments