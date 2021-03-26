“It’s been great just to get together and run.”
The opening statement by Sun Prairie head girls cross country coach Matt Roe couldn’t be more encouraging. Roe will lead 21 freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors into the alternate fall season.
“Our practices are a little abbreviated to reduce our time in proximity to one another, but there is still plenty of time for kids to reconnect with one another. Getting to run a few races will be rewarding for the kids — it’s a short, oddly-timed season — but we’re going to make the most of it. We just see it as an opportunity. An opportunity to train together for a while and enjoy the chance to compete.”
Sun Prairie has been one of the top teams in the state in recent years, with four top-3 finishes in the WIAA state championships, including Division 1 titles in 2016 and 2017. That’s why missing out on the fall season, which did include state championships for teams that elected to participate, makes it a lot tougher for the Cardinals to fathom.
“I think the most difficult for me was just the unknown. There was a time last summer when I thought we would have a season in the fall. Cross country is a safe sport relative to many others, but when the district decided not to hold sports, we had to put it off. Many plans have been penciled in and erased over the past year. As for the runners, I think they just missed the connection.So many of them really love the fall because it is cross country season. They enjoy the team and the meets we compete in. That was missed this last fall,” said Roe.
“Hopefully we can make up for some of that with this shortened season.”
“We have a very different looking team this season. First of all, our team is half its normal size with only 21 girls out. From our (2019) state team we have one racer and one alternate back for this season,” said Roe.
That runner is junior Grace Edwards. As a sophomore, Edwards finished in 90th place with a 5,000-meter time of 20 minutes, 48.5 seconds at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“She had a lot of great experiences with the varsity squad that she can hopefully build off of and continue to grow as a runner,”
Kayleigh Knauss was an alternate for the 2019 state team and is a senior captain this year.
“She’s put in the work every season and off-season throughout her career and has a great opportunity to be one of our lead runners this spring,” Roe said.
Emily Tess is another senior captain that can really take this opportunity to be a scorer for the Cardinals.
“We have a really great group of juniors that along with Grace, should be able to lead our team in races: Reagan Zimmerman, Allie Spredemann, Natalie Johnson, Bella Keefe, and Lexie Wilberding have all been top JV runners in recent seasons and we can expect them to continue their progression toward leading the team,” said Roe. “Mickey Griffith and Marli Davenport had great freshmen seasons in 2019 — they both have the right mindset and approach to training to become the varsity runners of the present and future for our program.
Roe is also excited about his three first-year runners, freshmen Nyllah Comstock, Gretchen Bender and Alexis Johnson.
“We have three freshmen out that are athletic and show promise; I think all three of them can make big strides in the coming weeks and become solid runners in our program,” he said.
Rounding out the alternate fall roster are seniors Maddie Quint and Sabeel Samrah; juniors Jenna Hopkins and Tiffany Shaw; and sophomores Hannah Gammon, Ellie Hinkle, Audrey Sessums and Katelyn Yelk.
“What it really comes down to is that this season will be very exciting,” said Roe. “Many girls that have never run a varsity race will get that opportunity this spring. We have an experienced group that the coaches are excited to see get new opportunities. We’ll have about four meets with a mix of teams we see every year and some we hardly ever face. We get to run on courses we don’t usually race on.There’s an excitement and a newness to it for so many reasons.
“I know we have the right group that will take the opportunities presented to them and make the most of it.”
