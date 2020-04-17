Former Sun Prairie swim standout Michaela Nelson qualified for the NCAA Division II National Swim Meet. The freshman at Northern Michigan University was invited for the 100-meter freestyle and had a total of six individual B-cuts (50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 200 fly).
Nelson was scheduled to swim the 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle, as well as the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle relays. However NCAA II National Swim Meet was cancelled after a day and a half of swimming due to COVID-19.
A 2019 SPHS graduate, Nelson was named All-American in the 100 freestyle and Honorable Mention All-American in the 200 free relay.
