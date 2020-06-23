JUNE 22-28
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1993 — The Sun Prairie American Legion baseball team earns a trio of victories. The SP II Legionnaires doubled up Oregon 8-4, erasing a 4-1 deficit scoring seven runs over the fourth and fifth innings. Sun Prairie I also scored seven runs — over the fifth and sixth innings — in a 7-1 win over Madison East. Brian Sullivan limited East to four hits over seven innings while Ryan Pingel went 3-for-4 and Dave Pingel and Mike Twedell each added two safeties. In a 2-0 win over Monroe, Andy Thompson tosses a two-hit shutout while Dave Pingel went 3-for-4 with a double.
2015 — The Sun Prairie Little League 9U Red All-Star Team wins the Junior Pirate Baseball Tournament in Pewaukee. The team members include Benjamin Pluim, Seth Austin, Alex Opitz, Ceegan Rauls, Connor Stauff, Issac Wendler, Davis Halbleib, Bennett Pederson, Owen Meyer, Austin Ademowski and Connor Dahlberg. The team is coached by Tom Wendler, Matt Meyer, Dale Rauls, Cory Stauff and Tim Pederson.
