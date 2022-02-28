Saturday, Feb. 26 was a day of celebration for the Sun Prairie girls basketball team. The Cardinals got the better of a tough defensive unit in Watertown, securing a 57-37 victory to claim the program’s second regional title in as many years. Saturday was also a cause for concern looking forward.
Junior guard Avree Antony went down with a right knee injury in the game. She was a massive part of the win as her elite ability to drive the basketball proved to be the kryptonite for Watertown’s 1-3-1 defensive scheme. Now, the Cardinals will have to soldier on without a primary ballhandler, defender, and scorer.
No. 3 seed Sun Prairie will need to rally the troops as a tall task awaits it in the sectional semifinals on Thursday, Mar. 3. The Cardinals will travel to Verona Area High School on that day to face off with No. 2 seed Arrowhead. Last season, the Warhawks ended the Cardinals’ season in the exact same round of the WIAA tournament, winning 54-36.
Arrowhead senior forward Alaina Harper, a 6’3” Grand Canyon commit, scored 10 points in the Cardinals in that matchup last year. She’s averaging considerably more this year. Harper has put up gaudy numbers this season, averaging a team-high 17 points per game.
Harper isn’t the only Warhawk to worry about, either. Junior combo guard Bella Samz is Arrowhead’s other primary scoring option, averaging 13.6 points per game.
The Warhawks earned the No. 2 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1 with a 19-4 regular season record. Once in the postseason, Arrowhead knocked off West Allis Hale, 69-28, in the first round.
In the regional final on Saturday, Arrowhead ran into a red-hot No. 10 seed La Follette squad that had won its last 13 games, including a 10-point win over Sun Prairie. The Warhawks proved to be a tricky matchup for the Lancers, however. La Follette gets plenty of its points from its two elite slashers, Demetria Prewitt and Aaliyah Smith. Arrowhead runs a 2-3 defense, which neutralizes drives to the lane and invites outside shooting. The Lancers couldn’t keep pace as Arrowhead secured a 55-37 victory.
Arrowhead will likely throw its 2-3 zone at the Cardinals on Thursday, as well. Sun Prairie junior guard Antionique Auston has shown proficiency from the 3-point line in recent games, as has senior guard Rachel Rademacher. Junior Marie Outlay is more than capable of knocking down triples (she set a school record for 3-pointers made in a game with eight earlier this season), but has been grinding out a bit of a recent shooting slump. With the loss of Antony, a capable shooter, Outlay will need to hit some shots against Arrowhead.
The winner of Sun Prairie and Arrowhead will advance to the sectional final to face either No. 1 seed Brookfield East or No. 4 seed Waunakee.
Brookfield East claimed a regional crown by beating No. 16 seed Madison West, 67-15, and No. 9 seed Oconomowoc, 65-46. Waunakee coasted to a 67-38 win over No. 13 seed Madison East before really putting on a show in the regional final. The Warriors crushed No. 5 seed Verona, 57-34, ending a recent hot streak for the co-Big Eight champions. Sun Prairie has played neither Brookfield East nor Waunakee this season.
On the other side of the bracket in Sectional 4, another Big Eight team stayed alive over the weekend. No. 5 seed Janesville Craig needed overtime to beat No. 4 seed Kenosha Bradford, 71-65. They’ll face off with No. 1 seed Kettle Moraine on Thursday. On the bottom half of Sectional 4, No. 2 seed Oak Creek will square off against No. 3 seed Franklin for a shot at the sectional title game.