MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Josh Bell has joked for years during batting practice at Miller Park about hitting the promotional vehicle parked well above the wall in right-center field.
Bell finally did it Sunday. His towering shot in the fourth inning put the Pirates ahead for good in a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
"I know I've been trying to hit that for three years now," Bell said. "That's a first. You've got to get it really high, so it's tough to do in batting practice."
It's even tougher to do in a game that counts against Brandon Woodruff, who had gone 10-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 home starts over the past two seasons.
Yet Bell pulled it off.
His blast hit the hood of the promotional SUV located below the Miller Park scoreboard and to its right. The Pirates were in town last year when former Brewer Mike Moustakas hit a Toyota RAV4 in the same location, enabling a fan to win the prize.
The promotion only applies to homers hit by Brewers, so nobody won a free car after Bell's shot. That didn't stop the Pirates from joking about the possibilities after the game.
"You don't want that one because it's probably got a huge dent in it at this point," Pirates starter Steven Brault said. "That ball was absolutely crushed."
The homer continued the recent resurgence for Bell, a 2019 All-Star who arrived in Milwaukee on Friday with a .190 batting average and just one homer all season. He has gone 5 of 10 in this series and has homered in back-to-back games.
"It seemed like at times you could throw me a ball right down the middle, and I was mis-hitting it into the ground," Bell said. "It doesn't seem like that's the case right now, so I'm just going to try to stay with where I'm at."
Bell's big shot allowed him to redeem himself after a defensive miscue.
Pittsburgh's Gregory Polanco had opened the scoring with a homer in the second inning. Milwaukee tied it with an unearned run in the third when Keston Hiura's two-out single brought home Luis Urias after Bell committed an error at first base earlier in the inning.
Bell responded in the top of the fourth with his two-run blast off Woodruff (2-3). The right-hander struck out seven but allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in five innings.
"This was probably one of the better games I've thrown this year, and to come out of it still giving up four runs is one of those things that completely blows my mind," Woodruff said. "I don't understand it. Sometimes, baseball just gets you. There were two pitches I wish I could have back. I didn't locate one well enough to Josh Bell, and the one to Polanco wasn't necessarily the wrong pitch, I just left it up in a spot for him to handle."
Pittsburgh extended its lead on RBI singles by Kevin Newman in the fifth and Adam Frazier in the seventh.
Brault pitched three innings, and four relievers took over from there. Nick Tropeano (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief.
Milwaukee left 13 men on base and went 1 of 9 with runners in scoring position. The Brewers' best shot at a rally came in the seventh.
After retiring the first two batters of the inning, Tropeano walked Jedd Gyorko and hit Ryan Braun with a pitch. Geoff Hartlieb plunked Hiura to load the bases before striking out Justin Smoak to end the threat.
SOGARD WALKS IT OFF
Eric Sogard bailed out All-Star closer Josh Hader by hitting his first career walkoff home run, a two-run shot that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Saturday night.
After Hader walked five of six batters in the top of the ninth to blow a one-run lead, Sogard connected off Richard Rodriguez (0-2) with no outs in the bottom of the inning. Jace Peterson was on first following a leadoff walk.
“Crazy back and forth. Something you probably won’t see again out of Hader, kind of a fluke thing," Sogard said. "Happy to be able to pick him up, since he picks us up so many extra times.
“I’m never up there trying to hit home runs. I obviously put a good swing on it, put a barrel on it, obviously right launch angle and what-not, it’s going to go."
Milwaukee was leading 5-4 when Hader took the mound in the ninth. He walked Erik Gonazalez, struck out Cole Tucker, and then issued free passes to Kevin Newman, Josh Bell, Jacob Stallings and Adam Frazier. His final nine pitches missed the strike zone, and he was replaced by Devin Williams (2-1), who promptly got out of the inning.
Entering Saturday, the left-handed Hader was 7-for-7 in save opportunities and had not allowed a run or a hit all season.
“I wasn’t missing too, too bad on many, but obviously you start struggling, you start throwing balls, you slow yourself down and you also slow the umpire down," Hader said. "The game just slows down. Realistically, it speeds up, but you get into that turtle speed when things just aren’t clicking right.”
With Pittsburgh leading 4-3 in the eighth, Pirates left-hander Nik Turley gave up a leadoff double to Christian Yelich and hit Keston Hiura with a pitch before facing three consecutive pinch-hitters. Turley retired Jedd Gyorko, who had homered twice in the Brewers’ 9-1 drubbing of Pittsburgh on Friday, and Ryan Braun, who homered once on Friday.
Avisail Garcia's ground ball stayed just inside third base and went to the wall, scoring Yelich and Hiura.
“That was an interesting three half-innings to close the game,” Stallings said. “It stinks.”
Yelich hit a 460-foot home run and Orlando Arcia also connected for Milwaukee. Bell homered for Pittsburgh, his first since Aug. 5. All three were solo shots.
Pirates rookie JT Brubaker made his fourth career start and turned in his longest outing. He struck out six over five innings, giving up two runs and three hits.
Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.
