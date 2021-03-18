Despite playing only 11 games this season Sun Prairie’s Ben Olson’s play was recognized as he was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State Honorable Mention Team.
Olson, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, led the Cardinals with an 18.6 points per game average.
Hayden Doyle of Brookfield East and David Joplin of Brookfield Central are repeat selections on the 2021 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Boys Basketball All-State Team.
WBCA DIVISION 1 ALL-STATE
First Team
Player School Yr.
Hayden Doyle Brookfield East Sr.
Luke Healy Hudson Sr.
David Joplin Brookfield Central Sr.
John Kinziger De Pere Sr.
Brian Parzych Wauwatosa East Sr.
Jackson Paveletzke Kimberly Jr.
Tanner Resch Sussex Hamilton Sr.
Joe Reuter Chippewa Falls Sr.
Seth Trimble Menomonee Falls Jr.
Mac Wrecke Arrowhead So.
Honorable Mention
Grant Asman Kimberly Sr.
Luke Bara Muskego Sr.
Will Boser Eau Claire Memorial Jr.
Carter Capstran Franklin Sr.
Steven Clay Menomonee Falls Jr.
Jacob Dietz Neenah Sr.
Mason Dopirak Manitowoc Lincoln Sr.
Jake Fisher Oconomowoc Jr.
Jay Hinson Jr. Wauwatosa East Sr.
Jalen Keago Oshkosh North Sr.
Chad Kron Eau Claire North Sr.
Dylan Lisitza Wisconsin Rapids Sr.
Ben Nau Brookfield Central Sr.
Maximus Nelson Appleton North Jr.
Ben Olson Sun Prairie Jr.
Jasin Sinani Oak Creek Sr.
Alexander Singleton Wauwatosa East Sr.
Carter Thomas Neenah Jr.
Brenden Weis Janesville Parker Sr.
