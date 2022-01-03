The Sun Prairie boys hockey team closed out 2021 in style. The Cardinals participated in the Joe Raymond Memorial Holiday Classic Tournament, a 3-day invitational hosted by Kettle Moraine-Mukwonago-Oconomowoc (KMMO) at the Naga-Waukee Ice Arena. The tournament spanned from Tuesday, Dec. 28 to Thursday, Dec. 30.
The Cardinals brought their A-game, winning their first two games of the tournament by a combined score of 14-3 to advance to the championship. Once there, Sun Prairie battled hard but eventually fell to Waukesha, 2-1, to take home 2nd place.
Tournament play kicked off on Tuesday for the Cardinals against the host team, KMMO. Sun Prairie flexed its efficiency in this one, only taking 20 total shots but scoring seven of them to secure a 7-3 victory.
Junior forward Adrien Krietlow got the scoring started for the Cardinals around a minute and a half into the game, assisted by senior forward Noah Wilk. Two minutes later, KMMO knotted things at one goal each as Eli Schwartz knocked in a power play goal, assisted by Jackson Keller and Shane Prahl.
This was the last time the game would be tied. Sun Prairie took a few minutes to regroup then got right back to scoring. Senior forward Dakota Ayres broke the tie with a goal, assisted by junior forward Tyler Wilcenski. About three minutes later, the Cardinals increased their lead to 3-1. This time, it was junior forward Evan Luxford on the scoring end, assisted by senior captain Davis Hamilton and junior forward Tyler Rauls.
Sun Prairie rolled that 3-1 lead into the second period. Somehow, it increased its offensive production. Sun Prairie would score four goals in the second period, but not before KMMO made things interesting.
KMMO scored just 30 seconds into the second period, narrowing the Sun Prairie lead to 3-2 as Schwartz netted his second goal of the contest. The Cardinals were unfazed and went on two score three goals in a row.
The game remained 3-2 for seven more minutes in the second period before Hamilton broke the silence, finding the back of the net on an assist from Rauls and Luxford to bump the lead to 4-2.
Krietlow decided to dip his toe back into the scoring pool, netting a goal assisted again by Wilk less than two minutes after Hamilton’s goal. A minute and a half later, Luxford found his second goal of the game as well, assisted by Hamilton, to give Sun Prairie a commanding 6-2 lead.
KMMO was able to break up the scoring run with a goal from Cooper Barry with over five minutes remaining in the period. Still, Sun Prairie kept up the pressure. As the second period neared its end, the Cardinals found one more goal.
After assisting all day, Wilk scored a goal himself, assisted senior forward WIll Brinkmeier and Krietlow to bump the game to its final score, a 7-2 advantage for Sun Prairie. KMMO threw a different keeper at Sun Prairie every period, which the Cardinals handled well.
The short remainder of the second period and the entirety of the third period was nothing but defense. A total of nine shots, six from KMMO and three from Sun Prairie, were taken in the third period as Sun Prairie turned up the pressure to get out of the game.
The win set up a matchup with Fox Cities on Wednesday. The Stars were fresh off of a 3-1 loss to Janesville, and things would get no easier against the Cardinals. Still riding high from the previous night’s win, the Cardinals exploded for four goals in the first period alone to claim an eventual 7-0 victory.
Sun Prairie didn’t take long to get going, scoring back-to-back goals just three minutes into the contest. Ayres struck first, assisted by Krietlow and Brinkmeier. 30 seconds later, it was Hamilton putting the puck past the goalie. He was assisted Rauls and senior defender Jacob Hollfelder.
Sitting pretty with an early 2-0 lead, Sun Prairie didn’t let up. A few minutes later, Luxford found the back of the goal, assisted by Wilk. Senior defender Dashle Maughan fired in a goal as well as the period came to an end, assisted by Ayres. The Cardinals took a 4-0 lead into the second period.
Sun Prairie built on its lead with another goal late in the second period, scored by Krietlow and assisted by Wilk and junior defender Preston Uttech. While the period carried on, Sun Prairie was in the midst of a dominant defensive performance.
Sun Prairie allowed just eight shots through two periods of play. Senior goalie Noah McCrary stepped in front of all of them, keeping the Stars scoreless. While the first two periods were impressive, the Cardinals saved their strongest defensive performance for the third.
Fox Cities got just one shot off in the third period, saved by McCrary. The defense delivered a convincing shutout.
While the defense kept the puck away from the Stars, Sun Prairie’s offense was able to take advantage and add a few more goals. Rauls scored midway through the period, assisted Luxford and Uttech, to bring the Sun Prairie lead to 6-0. It was only fitting that Hamilton closed out the scoring. With about two minutes left in the game, he took an assist from Rauls and put it past the goalie, bringing Sun Prairie to its final score of 7-0.
The win set Sun Prairie up with a date with Waukesha in the championship game on Thursday, Dec. 30. The Wings entered the game with an 8-1 record on the season and had already thumped Oregon (9-4) and Janesville (7-3) to get to the championship. It was clear they would be no pushover as Sun Prairie pressed for the title.
The first period was a scoreless deadlock. Waukesha held the shot advantage, 11-8, over Sun Prairie. McCrary and Waukesha’s goalie, Dante Desidero, turned in outstanding performances.
Scoreless play stretched deep into the second period as well. It was Sun Prairie that broke the dam first. Luxford found the back of the net, assisted by Hamilton, to give Sun Prairie a 1-0 lead that it would maintain for the remainder of the second period.
Four minutes into the final period, Waukesha knotted things up. Josh Little scored on McCrary, assisted by Tyler Dale to tie the game at one goal each. The two teams returned to a scoreless streak, both fighting to take home the glory. In the end, Waukesha emerged victorious. The Wings’ Anthony Vranak scored a go-ahead goal with about five minutes left in the game.
Sun Prairie embarked on a feverous push for another goal to tie things once again, to no avail. The teams were evenly matched, ending the game with the same number of shots (26). In the end, Waukesha found the extra goal to secure a 2-1 victory. A tremendous 3-day stretch of play for Sun Prairie ended with a 2nd place result.
The Cardinals will look to keep this positive momentum rolling in the New Year. Sun Prairie kicks off 2022 with a Big Eight conference home matchup against Madison West on Tuesday, Jan. 4. They’ll follow that up with a road trip to Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 6.
--
SUN PRAIRIE 7, KMMO 3
Goals- Sun Prairie: Evan Luxford (2), Adrien Krietlow (2), Davis Hamilton, Noah Wilk, Dakota Ayres. KMMO: Eli Schwartz (2), Cooper Barry.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Hamilton (2), Wilk (2), Tyler Rauls (2), Luxford, Krietlow, Will Brinkmeier, Tyler Wilcenski. KMMO: Jackson Keller (2), Shane Prahl, Cole Duncan, Tristian Arnold,
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary (30 saves on 33 shots, 91% save percentage). KMMO: Noah Ingersoll (6 saves on 9 shots, a 67% save percentage), Ethan Nappier (3 saves on 3 shots, a 100% save percentage), Cole Ropicky (4 saves on 8 shots, a 50% save percentage).
--
SUN PRAIRIE 7, FOX CITIES 0
Goals- Sun Prairie: Hamilton (2), Luxford, Krietlow, Ayres, Dashle Maughan, Rauls. Fox Cities: N/A.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Wilk (2), Preston Uttech (2), Rauls (2), Luxford, Krietlow, Ayres, Brinkmeier, Jacob Hollfelder. Fox Cities: N/A.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: McCrary (9 saves on 9 shots, a 100% save percentage). Fox Cities: Truett Wilson (23 saves on 30 shots, a 77% save percentage).
--
WAUKESHA 2, SUN PRAIRIE 1
Goals- Sun Prairie: Luxford. Waukesha: Anthony Vranak, Josh Little.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Hamilton. Waukesha: Tyler Dale (2), Little.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: McCrary (24 saves on 26 shots, a 92% save percentage). Waukesha: Dante Desidero (25 saves on 26 shots, a 96% save percentage).