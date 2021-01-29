REEDSBURG
Scoring continued to be an issue for the Sun Prairie boys hockey team as it dropped two more games, falling to 0-3 on the season.
After being shut out by Beaver Dam in its season opener, the Cardinals lost a 5-1 decision to Waunakee Monday and on Wednesday was blanked by Middleton, 3-0.
Both games were played at Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
“We were scheduled to have a practice Tuesday, but then with a snow day we couldn’t have it; we’ve now played three games in a row without a practice,” said first-year Cardinals head coach Troy Giesegh. “It’s tough to implement things when you don’t have practice time.”
Waunakee 5 Sun Prairie 1
The Cardinals and neighboring Waunakee were tied after one period, but the Warriors, behind four Steven Pasinato goals, pulled away in the non-conference game Monday.
Davis Hamilton got the Cardinals on the scoreboard for the first time this season, scoring in the game’s first 4 minutes for a 1-0 lead. The junior forward was assisted by Jacob Hollfelder and Evan Luxford.
Pasinato evened the score with a short handed goal at the 9 minute, 28 second mark, which is where the score remained after one period.
Waunakee was 2-of-4 on power plays, while Sun Prairie was 0-for-3. Both of those were converted in the second period as David Emerich put the puck in the net at 3:47 and Pasinato scored his second goal at 16:14, upping the Warrior lead to 3-1.
Pasinato put the finishing touches on the victory with two goals in the first 1:13 of the third period.
Sun Prairie junior goalie Blaine Egli finished the night with 36 saves.
Middleton 3 Sun Prairie 0
Middleton scored a solo goal in each period to win the battle of the Cardinals Wednesday.
Middleton took a 1-0 lead on Brady Engelkes’ even-strength goal just 2:34 into the first period.
Spencer Kalscheur scored off an Engelkes assist in the second period, while Engelkes again found the Sun Prairie net 3:11 into the third period.
Egli finished the night with 23 saves.
“We’re still trying to feel things out and get some chemistry going between the guys,” Giesegh said.
Up Next
The Cardinals (0-3-0) will play once more before the WIAA Tournament facing Kettle Moraine co-op in a Friday matinee.
The puck drops at 3 p.m. at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena in Pewaukee.
WIAA Tournament
Sun Prairie received a No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 Baraboo/Portage in a regional opening on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Gametime at Pierce Park in Baraboo in 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the sectional quarterfinals against top-seeded Madison Edgewood either Feb. 4 or 5.
WAUNAKEE 5, SUN PRAIRIE 1
Sun Prairie 1 0 0 — 1
Waunakee 1 2 2 — 5
First period: SP: Hamilton (Hollfelder, Luxford), 3:43; W: Pasinato (Rettig), 9:28.
Second period: W: Emerich (Gumley), 3:47 (pp); Pasinato (Reed), 16:14 (pp).
Third period: W: Pasinato (Nett), :25; Pasinato (un), 1:13.
Saves: SP: Egli (36 saves); W: Walmer (26 saves).
MIDDLETON 3, SUN PRAIRIE 0
Sun Prairie 0 0 0 — 0
Middleton 1 1 1 — 3
First period: M: Engelkes (Semrad), 2:34.
Second period: M: Kalscheur (Engelkes), 11:38.
Third period: M: Engelkes (un), 3:11.
Saves: SP: Egli (23 saves); M: Haynes (22 saves).
