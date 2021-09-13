The Sun Prairie boys and girls cross country teams headed off to South Milwaukee High School Saturday, Sept. 11 to compete in the South Milwaukee Invite. It was a large competition consisting of many strong runners, but the Cardinals held their own, posting several personal bests throughout the day.
The boys junior varsity had the best finish as a team on the day, claiming 2nd place with a score of 82. No one was catching Muskego, which had seven of the top 10 finishers. Freshman Malcolm Mohr was Sun Prairie’s highest finisher in 10th place with a time of 19:49.8. Fellow freshman Cole Dwyer wasn’t far behind, finishing 12th with a time of 19:55.0. Not long after that, freshmen Caleb Busse and Porter Linnan crossed the finish line back-to-back, claiming 17th and 18th place, respectively.
The girls junior varsity turned in a solid performance as well, claiming 5th place with just five runners competing. Every runner completed a season-best time. Senior Shaela Elert led the way, finishing 4th with a time of 22:31.3. Freshman Sophie Erickson finished 17th with a time of 24:11.0 and senior Lexie Wilberding claimed 35th with a time of 25:06.2. Again, Muskego was too much, as three of its runners finished in the top 5.
Things proved to be tougher for both the boys and girls varsity. The boys claimed 7th place out of 12 teams with a team score of 153. Sun Prairie’s highest finisher was freshman Patrick McRoberts in 23rd with a time of 18:39.3. It was a lifetime personal record for the freshman, drawing praise from Sun Prairie’s co-head coach Matt Roe.
“Pat runs in a fearless fashion,” Roe said. “You can see just how hard he’s working throughout the race.”
A flock of Cardinals finished in the 30’s. Freshman Ethan Frank took 33rd with a time of 19:02.0, followed closely by sophomore Ben Polzin in 35th with a time of 19:03.0, sophomore Gabe Roe in 36th with his time of 19:03.3, and sophomore Randy Shaw in 39th with a time of 19:12.2. Again, Muskego won the event. It claimed the top two spots in the race as sophomore Diego Serraino finished with a time of 17:06.8 followed closely by teammate and fellow sophomore Owen Danihel with a time of 17:07.9.
The girls varsity finished 8th out of 10 teams. The two fastest runners for the Cardinals finishes back-to-back. Sophomore Alexis Johnson claimed 31st with her time of 22:19.5, followed by freshman Ali McCaughtry in 32nd with a time of 22:20.6. Nyllah Comstock also had a solid day, finishing 44th with a time of 22:45.6.