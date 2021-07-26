In baseball, keeping the rust off is crucial to a successful career. Playing year round is almost inevitable for high school and collegiate players that are chasing the dream of making the majors. So, summer leagues like the Dairyland Collegiate League (DCL), headquartered in Lake Mills, are pivotal to the success of these young players. The DCL just wrapped up its inaugural season, seen by participants as a success.
“The guys got what they were expecting,” league commissioner Charles Davis said. “I try to be transparent with them. These guys all gave us a chance and we tried to give them a professional experience. For some of these guys, they might have been overlooked but they’re all quality baseball players. We want to do whatever we can to help them get better.”
The league consisted of three teams: the Johnson Creek Mapaches, the Lake Mills 94’s, and the Lakeside Beach Bums. On Sunday, July 25, the Mapaches won the first-ever DCL championship. They bested the 94’s by winning the first two games of the best-of-three series 9-0 and 10-7, respectively.
The championship win for Johnson Creek was the culmination of two months of baseball. The league started play on June 6th. Johnson Creek had the best regular season record, 17-9, which bought them a free ticket to the championship game. Lake Mills (12-13) and Lakeside (10-16) had to duke it out in a “wild card” game for the chance to take on the Mapaches in the championship.
All three rosters pulled players from far and wide. One of Johnson Creek’s best players, center fielder and leadoff batter Justin Shields, came all the way from southern California. 94’s pitcher Ryuya “Dragon” Kato, originally from Tokyo, Japan, also came from his college in California. Arturo Nunez, the Beach Bums’ shortstop and born in the Dominican Republic, came to the league from his college in Texas.
With all of the miles between these players and their homes, living conditions needed to be taken care of. Host families in Sun Prairie, Waterloo, Marshall, Beaver Dam,
Fall River, Janesville, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Columbus, and Cambridge opened their doors and let the players stay with them. Host families usually turned out to be the majority of the crowd for games as well, helping to provide a better atmosphere for the players.
“We’re always looking for more host families,” Davis said. “Summer leagues like this die when there aren’t enough host families. We really appreciate them and all that they do. Without them, there is no DCL.”
2021 was just the start for the league, however. Commissioner Davis has big plans for what the DCL can become.
Going forward, there are already plans to expand the league. The Columbia County Bar Brawlers already have a presence on the league’s website and will join the other three teams in the summer of 2022. Beyond that, Davis continues to dream for more of a presence.
“We’re definitely looking to expand into the suburbs of Madison,” Davis said. “I don’t want it to get too far away right now so I can still oversee things, but I’d like to have at least five teams when we start again next summer.”
Hopefully, in addition to new teams will be the presence of an All-Star game and homerun derby. With just three teams to pick from this season, an All-Star game was impossible to pull off. Continued expansion talks should be the solution to this problem, however.
Even with just three teams, the summer went off without a hitch. The players got to keep the rust away with a few months of competition and had a chance to build friendships and experience things they never would have been able to without the DCL.
“I may be a little biased, but I do see this as a success,” Davis said. “I say that because of how the players responded. They brought the intensity, they cared. Guys would get upset if things weren’t going well. They would post on social media and interact with things when they won. That shows that they had pride in what they were doing.”