Sun Prairie head wrestling coach Jim Nelson knows what a quality wrestling team looks like. Entering his 18th season at the helm for the Cardinals, he’s won nine Big Eight championships, including five straight from 2014-2018. As such, he know when to be excited about a squad. Though the Cardinals will be fairly young this season, confidence abounds.
“We just have a bunch of good kids,” Nelson said. “These kids know how to work. More importantly, they understand what it takes. They will come in and do the work to be successful.”
That confidence is inspiring, especially given how little evidence of progress the 2020-21 campaign offered. The season was dramatically shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting some wrestlers to less than six matches last year. Competition is the greatest avenue to growth in wrestling, so the loss of opportunity last year is unfortunate. Perhaps even more disappointing was that the senior class, consisting of Ryan Rivest, Quinn Hess, Gabe Eull, Kyle Kaltenberg, and Anthony Welch, did not get to go out on a high note.
“Last year was frustrating,” Nelson said. “It was disappointing to have the seniors leave without competing like we wanted them to. It was a bad end to things. But, it was a small opportunity for the younger guys to hit the mat more.”
Still, in limited action, the Cardinals have some promising returning pieces. Last year, sophomore Parker Olson took 2nd at the Beaver Dam regional at 113 lbs. to qualify for sectionals. Fellow sophomore Dylan Muehlenberg also claimed 2nd place in the 120 lbs. class. Sophomore Christopher Anderson won his regional at 106 lbs. last year.
Anderson is expected to wrestle at 106 again this year, while Olson will bump to 120 and Muehlenberg will jump to 126. Other important returning members of last year’s squad include sophomore Isaiah Horan (195 lbs.), sophomore Braeden Gunderson (145), and junior Seth Kosky (170 lbs.).
If it sounds like the Cardinals are young, they are. Rachel Zych, wrestling at 132 lbs., is the lone senior on the varsity roster. She’ll be asked to have a leadership role as the oldest voice in the room. Anderson, Olson, and Horan, all sophomores, have been named the Sun Prairie team captains for the season.
The Cardinals are already off to a good start this season, beating Monona Grove, 46-32, on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Cardinals brought a tremendous amount of fight to open the season. Anderson, Horan, Muehlenberg, and Gunderson all pinned their opponents. Collecting pins was a message Nelson preached before the meet, and his players came through.
“I was impressed,” Nelson said. “Chris Anderson came out with a lot of aggression. He’s always aggressive, it was a fantastic match. Dylan (Muehlenberg) just always keeps going. He managed to work his way from the bottom to get his pin. Braeden (Gunderson) knew exactly what he wanted to do and executed on the mat. Just a great performance.”
Impressive starts didn’t end there for the Cardinals. Freshman Alex DeZiel (145 lbs.) picked up his first varsity win. He scored nine points against Monona Grove’s Blare Wood and didn’t surrender one, securing a 9-0 win to get four points for his team.
“He brings that intensity,” Nelson said of DeZiel.
Three cardinals, including Brennan Hoffman (113 lbs.), Parker Olson (120 lbs.), Jaxon Johnson (182 lbs.) won via forfeit. Ethan Yang (220), Kamron Sarbacker (285), Rachel Zych (126), Quinton McCredie (138), Mason Borgardt (160), and Seth Kosky (170) all lost their season-opening matches.
Next up, Sun Prairie will travel to Kimberly High School on Saturday, Dec. 4 for an Invitational at 8 a.m..
Following that, the Cardinals have their first conference meet on Thursday, Dec. 9 as they will head down to Janesville Parker.