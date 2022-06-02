The Sun Prairie Red Birds of the Home Talent League are off to an impressive 4-1 start in the 2022 campaign. They entered the weekend of Sunday, May 29 with a 2-0 mark and back-to-back games on the schedule. Sun Prairie bounced back from a tough 4-5 loss on Sunday to claim a huge 9-0 victory over Monona on Monday, May 30.
Eric Engler got the start for the Red Birds on Sunday against Rio and earned his keep, pitching a complete game. He made quick work of the Railmen in the top of the first inning, but Sun Prairie’s offense was held scoreless in both the first and second innings as well.
Rio took an early lead in the second inning thanks to an error, a double, and a sacrifice grounder. The Railmen held a 2-0 lead after the second inning, and kept piling it on in the third. Rio strung together three singles in the top of the third inning to push another run across the board, making it a 3-0 advantage. The Red Birds needed to answer in the bottom of the third.
They did just that, scooting their first run of the game across the plate. Noah Wendler led off with a double and moved to third on a pop fly from Engler. Carson Holin brought him home with a single, cutting Rio’s lead to 2-1. Holin got himself all the way to third, but Rio’s pitcher was able to regroup and get the last two outs to escape the inning without further damage.
Engler was lights out in both the fourth and fifth innings, forcing back-to-back three up, three down performances from the top and middle of Rio’s lineup. The seventh inning proved to be a breakthrough inning for both squads.
Rio kicked the inning off with two runs thanks two five straight hits, including four singles and a double. The batting proficiency should have led to more runs, but Engler was able to regain composure and strike out consecutive batters to escape the inning. Still the Railmen were up 5-1. There was work to be done on offense.
Engler helped himself out with a leadoff single, followed by a single from Holin. Robbie Knorr stepped up in crunch time, mashing a 2-run double into the outfield to narrow the gap to 5-3. That gap shortened even further as Justin Krebs singled to bring Knorr home, cutting Rio’s lead to 5-4 heading to the eighth inning.
Unfortunately, that would end the scoring for the day. Engler locked Rio’s offense down in the eighth and ninth innings, but the Red Birds couldn’t push a run across.
Sun Prairie came devastatingly close to tying things up in the bottom of the ninth. With Knorr on first, Randy Molina ripped a grounder down the first base line. The fielder made a fantastic play, stepping in front of the ball to step on the bag and toss down to second for a game-ending double play.
Nevertheless, the Red Birds bounced right back on Monday for a trip to Monona.
Wendler and Knorr handled the pitching on the day and were tremendous. Wendler went for seven and a third while Knorr closed it out. Neither allowed a run on the day, despite Monona getting a man to third base three times.
As for the offense, Sun Prairie got rolling early. Aaron Schmidt led the second inning off with a walk, followed by a single from Ryan Hoodjer. Holin would single as well to load the bases for Knorr. Knorr then punished a 2-run single to bring Schmidt and Hoodjer in to score. Molina was the next to bat a run in, smashing a single to bring Holin in and give the Red Birds a 3-0 lead.
That lead got much bigger in the third inning. Ty Hamilton and Justin Krebs drew back-to-back walks to lead things off. Schmidt followed with a single to load the bases, and Wendler drew a walk to bring Hamilton trotting in from third.
Hoodjer then smoked a grounder, getting out at first but buying time for Krebs to come home. Holin singled to bring Schmidt home and Knorr popped a sacrifice fly into right field to plate Wendler. Holin would come around to score as well. When the dust had settled, Sun Prairie owned a commanding 8-0 lead.
The Red Birds would tack one more on in the fifth inning. Wendler was walked and used some wise base running to position himself on third base. This was all the opportunity Holin needed as he pounded a grounder to the shortstop. He opted for the out at first, sending Wendler home to make it a 9-0 lead.
From there, the Red Birds cruised thanks to Wendler and Knorr’s dominance on the mound.
The Monona game was the first of a 3-game road stand for Sun Prairie. The Red Birds will travel to Poynette on Sunday, June 5 and to Cottage Grove on Sunday, June 12. They’ll return to Marshall Fireman’s Park on Sunday, June 19 for a rematch with Monona.