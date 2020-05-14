ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference announced the hockey All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners on Monday as selected by the conference’s coaches and a media panel.
Penn State's Cole Hults was named Big Ten Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year, which is awarded to a defenseman or forward. Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, while also earning Scoring Champion honors with 24 points in 24 conference games. Michigan’s Strauss Mann was named the Goaltender of the Year, while Minnesota’s Bob Motzko was selected as the Coach of the Year.
The Big Ten also recognized seven Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
The complete All-Big Ten teams, as well as a list of other honorees, can be found below.
2019-20 All-Big Ten Hockey Team and Individual Awards
As selected by Big Ten coaches and Media Voting Panel
FIRST TEAM
Patrick Khodorenko, F, Michigan State
Nate Sucese, F, Penn State
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin
Cole Hults, D, Penn State
Wyatt Kalynuk, D, Wisconsin
Strauss Mann, G, Michigan
SECOND TEAM
Jake Slaker, F, Michigan
Tanner Laczynski, F, Ohio State
Evan Barratt, F, Penn State
Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State
Jerad Rosburg, D, Michigan State
John Lethemon, G, Michigan State
HONORABLE MENTION
Will Lockwood, F, Michigan
Mitchell Lewandowski, F, Michigan State
Brannon McManus, F, Minnesota
Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota
Alex Limoges, F, Penn State
Roman Ahcan, F, Wisconsin
Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan
Cam York, D, Michigan
Matt Hellickson, D, Notre Dame
Wyatt Ege, D, Ohio State
Gordi Myer, D, Ohio State
K’Andre Miller, D, Wisconsin
Cale Morris, G, Notre Dame
Tommy Nappier, G, Ohio State
Peyton Jones, G, Penn State
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Johnny Beecher, F, Michigan
Ben Meyers, F, Minnesota
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin
CAM YORK, D, MICHIGAN
Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota
JARED MOE, G, MINNESOTA
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Cole Hults, D, Penn State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (Defenseman or Forward):
Cole Hults, D, Penn State
GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR:
Strauss Mann, G, Michigan
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Bob Motzko, Minnesota
SCORING CHAMPION:
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin
UNANIMOUS SELECTION IN ALL CAPS
Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Luke Martin, Michigan; Sam Saliba, Michigan State; Tyler Nanne, Minnesota; Cal Burke, Notre Dame; Gordi Myer, Ohio State; Aarne Talvitie, Penn State; Wyatt Kalynuk, Wisconsin.
