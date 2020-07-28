Sun Prairie two-sport standout Colin Schaefer made it official: he will be playing college men’s basketball at UW-Green Bay.
Schaefer made the announcement on Twitter Sunday by saying: “Excited to announce my commitment to Coach Will Ryan to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Green Bay!”
Will Ryan is the son of former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan.
Schaefer averaged 17.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2 steals per game en route to earning first-team All-Big Eight honors and honorable mention Associated Press recognition.
In his four years the Cardinals went 83-20, won two Big Eight Conference championships and qualified for the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament twice, earning a program-best Division 1 runner-up finish in 2019.
He was chosen to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game this summer, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Schaefer was a basketball and football standout during his prep career at Sun Prairie.
He was a first-team selection as a wide receiver after catching a single-season school record 68 passes for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns this past fall. He was named to the Associated Press All-State football team and was selected to participate in Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School All-Star Game, which also was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.