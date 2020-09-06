Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of NFL football's NFC championship game in Santa Clara, Calif. The Packers cut the former UW-Whitewater wide receiver, offensive lineman Alex Light and linebacker Tim Williams among others as they got their roster down to the 53-man limit before their Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota.