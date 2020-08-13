SYCAMORE, Illinois — Tyler Baran won the 25-lap Badger Midget Series feature, Saturday Night at Sycamore Speedway. Chase McDermand was chasing one of the longest standing records in Badger Midget history. A victory Saturday would have tied McDermand with six consecutive victories.
Jeff Zelinski took the lead at the start, Tyler Baran moved into second place one lap later. McDermand moved into the top five on the fifth lap, after starting eleventh. Two caution flags displayed on Laps 8 and 9 kept the field bunched up. McDermand moved into fourth place on Lap 10.
The leaders began lapping the tail of field on Lap16, one lap later Tyler Baran passed Zelinski for the lead exiting Turn 2 for the lead. McDermand passed Nick Baran for third place with five laps remaining. One lap remining McDermand’s engine began misfiring. McDermand pulled on the track with two laps remaining.
Tyler Baran,driving the BBoyz Racing/Horizon Carpentry-Pry Bar-Terminal Supply/Ripper-Honda No. 11 finished four-car lengths ahead of Zelinski.
