There was a whole host of success for Sun Prairie sports this calendar year. Despite a raging pandemic and the impending split of the high school into East and West, the kids worked hard, did what was asked of them, and saw success and had fun on the field of competition.
The Cardinals were crowned state champions twice this calendar year, brought home by the boys swimming team and baseball team. Beyond the champions, there were plenty of other success stories, both individual and from teams, the Cardinals turned in this year in WIAA state tournaments.
BOYS SWIMMING
The Sun Prairie boys swimming team scored 232.5 points in the 2021 WIAA state finals to outlast Greenfield Co-op’s 211 points to take home the state championship. This was Sun Prairie’s first state title in boys swimming.
There were plenty of standout performances in the state title to help bring home the crown. Senior Ben Wiegand turned in a time of 19.92 to claim 2nd in the 50 freestyle. The time would have been a state record, breaking his own record time of 20.16 from the year prior, had it not been for Emilio Perez of Greenfield co-op turning in a time of 19.81. Wiegand would climb atop the podium in the 100 freestyle with his time of 44.08, claiming 1st and bringing home 20 points for the Cardinals.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Ethan Braatz, Avery Lodahl, JP Anhalt, and Wiegand turned in a state-record time of 1:22.69 to claim 1st place and 20 more points for Sun Prairie.
A similar relay team, replacing only Lodahl for James Werwie, competed for Sun Prairie in the 400 freestyle relay. The Cardinals turned in another stellar performance, 3:06.39 to take 2nd place.
BASEBALL
Sun Prairie is the premiere baseball school in the state of Wisconsin. With a state championship in 2021, the Cardinals assumed the state’s lead in overall championships with nine.
The Cardinals started the 2020-21 season as the top-ranked team and proved their worth the entirety of the season. Sun Prairie raced through the regular season with a 23-2 record, winning the Big Eight and securing the top seed in the WIAA tournament.
Once there, the Cardinals kept it rolling. They crushed Monona Grove, Oconomowoc, and Janesville Craig to get to the state quarterfinals. After beating Onalaska 6-1, Sun Prairie got a scare out of Menomonee Falls, winning a 10-7 nail biter in the semifinals.
In the finals, Sun Prairie brought its A-game. Durlin Radlund had three RBIs and the pitching combination of Jackson Hunley and Josh Caron struck out nine batters and let in just two runs as Sun Prairie claimed the championship, 11-2.
SOFTBALL
The Sun Prairie baseball team wasn’t the only one to find success on the diamond in 2021. The softball team made it all the way to the state finals as well. The Cardinals were dominant all year, compiling a 17-3 regular season record that included a red-hot 15-game winning streak.
Once in the postseason, Sun Prairie kept it rolling. The Cardinals shut out four of their five opponents en route to the state championship game against Kaukauna on Jun. 30.
Sun Prairie pitcher Tayler Baker was phenomenal in that championship game. She struck out five batters and gave up just five hits and one run on the day. Kaukauna’s Skyler Calmes brought a great game to the table, too. She pitched a shutout, allowing just four hits and zero runs to give her team a 1-0 win.
BOYS GOLF
While Sun Prairie didn’t make it as a team to the WIAA state finals, they sent an individual golfer there. Sophomore Tyler Schick shot a 78 at the Janesville Parker regional to qualify for state. There, he finished tied for 66th with a total score of 167 (86-81).
GIRLS TENNIS
The Sun Prairie girls tennis team had a host of young players step up for it across its lineup. While these girls learned and grew all season, the older No. 1 doubles team of junior Reagan Schwartzer and senior Alexandra Stein made a run to the state tournament.
The duo stormed through their sectional at Badger High School, winning all three matches to claim the sectional crown. At the state finals, the two lost in the first round to a duo from Middleton, 7-5, 6-0.
BOYS TENNIS
A pair of doubles teams made the state finals for the Sun Prairie boys tennis team in 2021.
Erik Spence and Kyle Helmenstein made a good run in the tournament. They scored a 6-4, 6-1 win in the first round and a 6-4, 7-5 win before falling, 6-4, 6-3 to a team from Brookfield East.
On the other side of the bracket, Jacob Baldwin and Nikko Vilwock made some noise themselves. This duo scored three wins in the tournament, winning 6-3, 6-2; 6-1, 6-2; and 2-6, 6-3 (5). The run came to an end in the quarterfinals as they fell to a Neenah pair 7-5, 6-7 (5), (6).
TRACK AND FIELD
After a shortened season, Sun Prairie still sent athletes to the 2021 WIAA state championship at UW-Lacrosse from Jun. 24-26.
On the boys side, sophomore Alex Maggit was a 2-time performer for the Cardinals. He didn’t make the cut for the finals in the 100-meter dash, turning in a time of 11.58 to finish 21st in preliminaries. Magit also competed in the long jump, finishing 20th with a distance of 19-02.50 meters.
Sun Prairie also brought a 4x400 relay team to the event, comprised of James Anhalt, Devin Frank, Isaiah Mielke, Ben Olson, Jonathan Weah, and Markee Taylor. The six ran a time of 3:31.69, finishing 16th.
For the girls, Brooke Crosby had herself a day. She finished 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.02 seconds and also turned in a 6th place finish in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.12.
As if that wasn’t enough, she also ran the first leg of the 4x200 meter relay for the Cardinals. She was joined by Rachel Rademacher, Audrey Seefeld, Morgan Cross, Maddie Wirtz-Olsen, and Elena Lipinski to take 8th place with a time of 1:45.85.
Sun Prairie’s distance runner, senior Dani Thompson, had some solid runs as well. She took 5th in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:01.50 and 10th in the 1,600 meter run with her time of 5:09.50.
Their contributions helped Sun Prairie finish 15th overall as a team with 16 team points.
FOOTBALL
The Sun Prairie football team made it all the way to Camp Randall in 2021, falling in the state championship game, 38-17, to Franklin.
It was an uber-successful year for the Cardinals. They were an unstoppable force for the entirety of the regular season, finishing with a 10-0 record and claiming the Big Eight championship.
In the playoffs, the Cardinals pushed past familiar faces like La Follette, Fond du Lac, and Middleton to reach the semifinals. There, they scraped out a 38-31 win over Mukwonago to secure a spot in the state championship.
The Cardinals battled hard on a chilly night at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 19. The effort didn’t result in a state championship, but it was an undoubtedly successful season for Sun Prairie.
CROSS COUNTRY
Both the Sun Prairie boys and girls cross country teams had very successful seasons in 2021. Both improved greatly in the regular season, often breaking and re-breaking personal bests to continue to push the pace. Both the boys and girls qualified for the state championship run.
The girls took home 10th place at the state championship run with a team score of 279. Reagan Zimmerman was Sun Prairie’s fastest, finishing 32nd overall and 16th of team-score runners. Jojo Knauss finished 42nd overall and 20th among team-score runners and Grace Kline finished 101st and 57th among team-score runners.
The boys finished in 11th place with 279 team points. Joe Freng was Sun Prairie’s fastest, finishing 43rd overall and 25th among team-score runners. Next up was Mateo Alvarado-Venegas, finishing 56th overall and 34th among team-score runners and Jonah Marshall, who finished 84th overall and 51st among team-score runners.
BOYS SOCCER
The Sun Prairie boys soccer team finished with the best regular season in school history, going 17-2-5. This earned them 2nd place in the Big Eight conference with a 7-1-1 record.
The Cardinals claimed a regional crown by defeating Big Eight foes Middleton and La Follette once the WIAA tournament began. In the sectional semifinal, the Cardinals gave it everything they had against Arrowhead. The two sides played to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation, forcing an overtime period.
With less than a minute to go, Arrowhead scored. It was a valiant effort from a phenomenal Sun Prairie team to cap off a historic season.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Sun Prairie girls soccer team took home a Big Eight crown in 2021 with a conference record of 8-1. Overall, the Cardinals finished with a 9-6-0 record.
In regional play of the WIAA tournament, the Cardinals advanced out of the first round by beating Madison East, 3-1. The season came to an end in the regional final with a 2-0 loss to Madison West.
WRESTLING
A trio of freshmen and a senior made headlines for the Sun Prairie wrestling squad in the 2020-21 season as Christopher Anderson, Parker Olson, and Dylan Muehlenberg, and Ryan Rivest all qualified for sectionals in the 2021 WIAA wrestling state tournament.
At the C2 regional at Beaver Dam High School on Jan. 30, all four wrestlers put on a show. Anderson received a bye, won an 8-4 decision, and scored a 19-2 technical fall in the championship to win the 106 lbs. weight class regional.
Olson made it all the way to the championship match of the 113 lbs. weight class regional. He scored a pin in a minute flat in the semifinal, but lost in a 7-2 decision in the final. Still, his performance was good enough to earn him a spot in sectionals.
A similar situation happened for Muehlenberg in the 120 lbs. weight class. He scored a pin in the semifinals, but was pinned in the regional final. Again, he was selected to advance to sectionals.
Rivest, the lone senior of the group to advance, had to overcome some adversity to get there. After an early win by 5-4 decision, Rivest lost 7-0 in his semifinal match. Undeterred, he battled through the consolation bracket, winning by a 12-0 major decision and a 3-1 decision to claim 2nd place and advance.
Sectional C, hosted at Mukwonago High School on Feb. 6, proved to be a tough ask for these Cardinals. Olson was the sole Cardinal to get a win on the day, scoring a 2-1 decision win before bowing out in the semifinal to the eventual regional champion.
Overall, through the adversity of playing an extremely close-contact sport in the midst of a pandemic, the Sun Prairie wrestling team put together solid performances throughout the season.
In the 2021-22 season, Anderson, Olson, Muehlenberg have been named the team’s three captains and have led the Cardinals to a good start to the year
BASKETBALL
The pandemic heavily affected both the boys and girls basketball teams in the 2020-21 season.
The girls played just nine total games, battling injuries to major contributors and finishing with a 4-5 record. After playing just six regular season games, the Cardinals marched into a WIAA regional matchup with Monona Grove. Sun Prairie won, 41-34, and also topped Janesville Craig, 56-45, two days later to claim a regional championship. The storybook run after a shaky season came to an end at sectionals on Feb. 18 as the Cardinals fell to Arrowhead, 54-35.
Then-sohpomore Antionique Auston was the catalyst for the Cardinals in the 2020-21 season, scoring a team-leading 15.7 points per game. Two seniors, Jazzanay Seymore (10.9) and Ashley Rae (10.4), also averaged double-digit points. Budding star sophomore Marie Outlay nearly did as well, as she averaged 9.8.
This year, Auston and Outlay are joined by an again-healthy Avree Antony, shot blocker Makiah Hawk, and a host of talented underclassmen. The Cardinals have raced out to a 9-2 record to start the 2021-22 season and are tied for the Big Eight conference lead.
A similar fate befell the boys squad in the 2020-21 season. The Cardinals played just 11 games, finishing with a 5-6 overall record. After an entirely non-conference regular season where they went 4-5, the Cardinals rolled into a WIAA regional matchup with Oregon. Sun Prairie won, 77-44, but saw their season end a day after the girls team, Feb. 19, in a 66-51 loss to DeForest.
Then-junior Ben Olson led the Cardinals in scoring in that shortened season, averaging 18.6 points per game. Seniors Drew Houtakker and Connor Carpenter also averaged 12.2 and 10.9, respectively.
Olson is back again for the Cardinals this season and has been the primary offensive weapon as Sun Prairie has gotten off to a 4-3 start in the 2021-22 season. With a host of underclassmen playing big minutes, there is reason to expect more and more improvement and development as the season progresses.
GIRLS GOLF
A 4th place finish at the Oregon regionals earned the Sun Prairie girls golf team an opportunity to compete in sectionals of the WIAA state tournament. There, the girls finished 4th again with a team score of 354. Unfortunately, only the top two teams in sectionals advance to the state finals.
Junior Isabel Royle turned in the best card of the day at the sectional for Sun Prairie with an 84. Right behind her was her twin sister Sophia with an 88. Junior Margo Woldt finished with a 90. Senior Lexi Veldkamp turned in a 92 and junior Lucy Strey rounded things out with a 96.
GYMNASTICS
After a successful 2021 campaign, Sun Prairie’s Martha Guelker made it to the state finals as an individual participant in the vault. She produced a score of 9.000 to take home 10th place overall.
Guelker, along with a host of talented newcomers to the squad, have Sun Prairie off to a hot start in the early portion of their 2021-22 season.
GIRLS SWIM
The Sun Prairie girls swimming team had a very successful 2021 season. They sent relay teams and a few individuals to the WIAA state tournament at the end of the season.
The best performance of the day for the Cardinals came in the 200 freestyle relay. There, Sun Prairie’s squad of senior Paige Rundahl, junior Brielle Laube, senior Brooke Laube, and sophomore Maeve Sullivan turned in a time of 1:36.84. This earned them 6th place overall and a spot on the podium for the medal ceremony.
Their swim earned the Cardinals 26 points and 19th overall in the team standings.
HOCKEY
Both the Sun Prairie boys hockey team and the Cap City Cougars were held back tremendously by the COVID-19 pandemic.
{span}The boys team played just four regular season games, losing all. It got things going at the perfect time, winning 3-1 over Baraboo/Portage in the first round of the WIAA tournament. They were forced to bow out a game later against Edgewood due to low numbers.
The Cap City Cougars didn’t compete at all.
Things are looking up so far for both squads in the 2021-22 season. Sun Prairie is 5-4 and Cap City is 7-6.
VOLLEYBALL
The Sun Prairie volleyball squad endured an up-and-down 2021 campaign. The Cardinals were under the direction of two first-time co-head coaches, who did their best to put the girls in a position to succeed.
Sun Prairie finished with a 12-20 overall record and 5-4 record in the Big Eight conference, finishing in 5th place. The Cardinals were bounced from the WIAA tournament in the first round by Onalaska.
LACROSSE
Both the Sun Prairie boys and girls lacrosse teams continued to build their growing sports in 2021.
The boys finished the year 8-4, including a 7-3 record in the Big Badger conference tied for fourth place. In the state tournament, they made some noise by beating Arrowhead 10-9, but lost to eventual state champion Waunakee 11-4 in the next game.
The girls turned in a 2-8 record in the regular season, as well as a 1-7 record in the Badgerland conference. In their postseason invitational tournament, they lost 15-8 to Cedarburg in the first round.
--
Congratulations to all Sun Prairie athletes and teams on a successful 2021!