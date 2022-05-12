It had been more than two years since the pounding of racquetballs off the cement walls had been heard in a weekend tournament at the Prairie Athletic Club (PAC). The Lou, a Tier 1 International Racquetball Tour stop that was a resounding success back in February of 2020, was the last tournament hosted by the PAC since Covid entered our lives.
This past weekend the PAC hosted its first Club Championships, sponsored by Service Specialists, combining singles and doubles divisions to crown the top players in the club.
Alex Korenic came home with the Mens Open title, topping Jason Ostrenga 15-9, 15-4 for the title. The top seed, Korenic, rolled over Gregg Breese in two games to reach the final.
Ostrenga, who also paired with Jess Krueger to win the AA doubles crown, took out Randy Leppla and Jeff McGee to reach the final, needing a tiebreaker to take out McGee after winning the first game 15-0.
It was the first singles title for Korenic, who paired with Dan Thompson to win two doubles titles in previous years.
Thompson and Jason Helmstadter won the doubles title, getting past Mike Burie and Joel Peterson in two tight games. It was Helmstadter’s first club title and the third for Thompson.
Burie has five club titles, his last coming in 2009. Peterson was looking for his first club title as well.
Burie and Peterson won tough matches over Breese/McGee in the quarterfinals and then Aaron Boyd and Korenic to reach the final. Thompson/Helmstadter defeated the father/son team of Pete and Sam de Poutiloff in the quarters before taking out Ostrenga and Paul Krueger in a tiebreaker in the semi-finals.
Boyd survived a tough match with Jesi Haak to win the Mens AA division, while Jeff Dugan rolled to the Mens B title. Jayne Moore teamed with Ed Thiesenhusen to win Mixed A doubles and with Gregg Drexler to take B doubles. Tara Monthie and Abby Eddy won a very spirited Hi/Lo doubles division and Eddy overcame Jayme Zander in a great match for the Womens B title.
The tourney featured 11 divisions and more than 40 players. Food was provided by Which Wich and Daly’s Bar & Grill. Results of the tournament are listed below.
--
2022 PAC Club Championships Racquetball Tournament
Mens Open – 1, Alex Korenic; 2, Jason Ostrenga; Consolation, Randy Leppla.
Mens AA – 1, Aaron Boyd; 2, Jesi Haak; Consolation, Gary Braatz.
Mens B – 1, Jeff Dugan; 2, Jon Filter; Consolation, Ben Stoll.
Mens C – 1, Eric Anders; 2, Jordan Jones.
Womens B – 1, Abby Eddy; 2, Jayme Zander; Consolation, Rachel Jackson.
Mens Open Doubles – 1, Jason Helmstadter/Dan Thompson; 2, Mike Burie/Joel Peterson; Consolation, Andrew McHenry/Alex Filter.
AA Doubles – 1, Jason Ostrenga/Jess Krueger; 2, Andrew McHenry/Randy Leppla.
A Doubles – 1, Mitch Dalgleish/Gary Braatz; 2, Adam Rogers/Jess Krueger.
B Doubles – 1, Jayne Moore/Gregg Drexler; 2, Rachel Jackson/Mike Burie; Consolation, Cap’n Dave Bajkiewicz/Matt Uebelacker.
Mixed A Doubles – 1, Jayne Moore/Ed Thiesenhusen; 2, Jayme Zander/Bruce Thompson.
Hi/Lo Doubles – 1, Tara Monthie/Abby Eddy; 2, Julie Mugaini/Bruce Thompson.