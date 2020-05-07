The scheduled Badger Midget Series events for the month of May, which include two scheduled races at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, have been postponed.
The postponements come amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic occurring around the world. Badger and the event promoters are working diligently on options to reschedule the events when racing can continue.
Both the 2020 WLRDS season opener on Sunday, May 17 and the All-Stars race on Sunday, May 31 at Angell Park will not be held as scheduled.
As of right now the MSA Sprints on Sunday, June 7 are still planned to be held.
Angell Park Speedway has a 1/3-mile dirt racetrack located on Sun Prairie’s east side. The track has been run by the city's fire department since 1903. Racing occurs every Sunday, approximately Memorial Day until Labor Day.
Stay tuned for more information regarding postponements and rescheduled events on the Badger website, www.bmara.com.
