BANTAM A
Saturday, Jan. 23
Saturday Jan 23rd
Sun Prairie - 8 vs - Sauk Prairie 1
Goals: Jack LaRowe (4), Nikko Vilwock (3), Mason Poznanski
Assists: Joe Seidl (2), Jack LaRowe (2), Nikko Vilwock, Otto Meyer, Myler Maughan
Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 20
Sun Prairie - 7 vs - Menomonie 4
Goals: Bradyn Strachota (3), Nikko Vilwock (2), Carson Rufener, Mason Poznanski
Assists: Nikko Vilwock, Otto Meyer
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 29
Sunday, Jan. 24
Sun Prairie - 3 vs - Monroe 7
Goals: Nikko Vilwock, Bradyn Strachota, Robbie Nesson
Assists: Easton Gross, Mason Poznanski
Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 12, Easton Lemke 17
SQUIRT A
Sunday, January 24
Sun Prairie - 4 vs. Madison Polar Caps - 2
Goals: A.J. Brigowatz (2), Hendrix Vitense (2)
Assists: Zach Breunig, Aiden Pruitt, Max Schulze (2), Penn Sauter, A.J. Brigowatz
Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (31)
Sunday, January 24
Sun Prairie - 2 vs. Ozaukee - 7
Goals: Hendrix Vitense (2)
Assist: Rylan Davenport
Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (22)
PEE WEE B
1/24 vs McFarland
Score: Sun Prairie 6 - McFarland 7
Goals: Alex Zuleger, Ty Carpenter (5)
Assists: Dylan Rufener (2), Brody Hintz, Gavin Meyer
Saves: Evan Alexander (31)
