HOCKEY
BANTAM A

Saturday, Jan. 23

Saturday Jan 23rd

Sun Prairie - 8 vs - Sauk Prairie 1

Goals: Jack LaRowe (4), Nikko Vilwock (3), Mason Poznanski

Assists: Joe Seidl (2), Jack LaRowe (2), Nikko Vilwock, Otto Meyer, Myler Maughan

Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 20

Sun Prairie - 7 vs - Menomonie 4

Goals: Bradyn Strachota (3), Nikko Vilwock (2), Carson Rufener, Mason Poznanski

Assists: Nikko Vilwock, Otto Meyer

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 29

Sunday, Jan. 24

Sun Prairie - 3 vs - Monroe 7

Goals: Nikko Vilwock, Bradyn Strachota, Robbie Nesson

Assists: Easton Gross, Mason Poznanski

Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 12, Easton Lemke 17

SQUIRT A

Sunday, January 24

Sun Prairie - 4 vs. Madison Polar Caps - 2

Goals: A.J. Brigowatz (2), Hendrix Vitense (2)

Assists: Zach Breunig, Aiden Pruitt, Max Schulze (2), Penn Sauter, A.J. Brigowatz

Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (31)

Sunday, January 24

Sun Prairie - 2 vs. Ozaukee - 7

Goals: Hendrix Vitense (2)

Assist: Rylan Davenport

Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (22)

PEE WEE B

1/24 vs McFarland

Score: Sun Prairie 6 - McFarland 7

Goals: Alex Zuleger, Ty Carpenter (5)

Assists: Dylan Rufener (2), Brody Hintz, Gavin Meyer

Saves: Evan Alexander (31)

