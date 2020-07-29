Friday Night Lights in April? Girls soccer in the middle of June? That could very well be the scenario that unfolds today when the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Control meets to discuss the possibility of moving the 2020 high school fall sports season to the spring of 2021, and subsequently moving the 2021 spring sports season to a shortened summer season.
Is it a foolproof plan? Hardly. But these are unprecedented times that call for drastic measures. And let’s face it: Our student-athletes deserve the chance to compete. To be on the playing field with their teammates relishing every moment of the high school experience.
They’ve endured enough heartache already through the COVID-19 pandemic that if the Battle for the Monterey Rock football game happens in the spring or the running of the prestigious Midwest Invitational is pushed back into April, so be it. It’s better than not having the chance to compete at all.
Under the plan, which was submitted by district administrators from the southwest area of Wisconsin, fall sports would begin in March and wrap up in late May. The 2021 spring sports season would begin at the end of May and extend into the last weekend of June or early July. The 2020-21 school year officially concludes at the end of June, so continuing into July likely would need a waiver or approval by schools.
The 10 athletic directors of the Big Eight Conference voted unanimously Tuesday to not hold conference competitions or crown conference champions for this fall’s sports season.
And according to Janesville Craig athletic director and president of the Big Eight athletic directors Ben McCormick, they were all in favor of moving the fall season to the spring.
Again, and I can’t stress this enough, isn’t a postponement of fall sports to the spring a better option than canceling the entire season?
My guess is that the WIAA rules in favor of the proposal. The Big Eight Conference, when you include all sports, is the most powerful in the state.
The Big Eight has crowned more state champions in all sports than any other conference and it’s not even close. Plus, Madison is the site of the girls tennis, football, girls golf and girls swimming and diving state championships. If the fall sports season is pushed back two weeks like has been talked about, I’ve got to believe that Madison will choose to not host all those state tournaments.
Football always has been and always will be the bell cow for the WIAA. The tournament series is a huge money-maker, capped by the two-day, seven-division championship games at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. You could easily play those games at the end of May, and just think how much nicer it would be for the players and fans to not have to play or sit through frigid conditions as is often the case in late November.
