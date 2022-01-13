On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Sun Prairie wrestling team made the trek to Merrill High School to compete in the Bluejay Challenge. There, the Cardinals’ lightweight wrestlers dazzled and the mid and heavy weights worked hard for points as Sun Prairie took home 10th place out of 20 teams with 195 team points.
Wausau West won the event with 505 team points, followed by Saint Croix Central in 2nd with 432 and Prairie du Chien in 3rd with 400.
In the 106 lbs. weight class, sophomore Christian Anderson continued to impress. He went undefeated on the day, claiming 1st place in the weight class and improving to 20-0 on the year. He’s earned his position as the No. 5 ranked wrestler in his weight class in Division 1.
He kicked off the day with a bye before pinning Nekoosa/Assumption’s Carter Jensen in 1:16. Anderson was even quicker to pin his next opponent, Garrett DeLong of Saint Croix Central, taking just 24 seconds.
In the semifinal, Anderson scored a 20-5 major decision over Levi Krautkramer of Marathon before picking up his third pin of the day in 2:44 against Mason Dewing of Crandon to take home the championship. Anderson’s win earned Sun Prairie 49 team points.
“It’s very impressive,” Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said. “Four of the kids in his bracket were ranked in the state. He really handles difficult matches well.”
Anderson isn’t Sun Prairie’s only ranked wrestler, either. This week, freshman Brennan Hoffman cracked the rankings, coming in as the No. 10 wrestler in the 113 lbs. weight class in the state. He showed just why he belonged there over the weekend.
After two early byes, Hoffman got to work. He pinned his first opponent, Iverson Beckwith of Chippewa Falls, in 2:24 to enter into the championship bracket. Once there, he fell via pin to Eian Wilson of Crandon. In the 3rd place match, Hoffman battled again but fell to Sawyer Ostrum of Nekoosa/Assumption to take 4th place. The positioning earned Sun Prairie 33 team points.
“Brennan does a great job of being physical,” Nelson said. “He has great technique. It was pretty impressive to see him go out and take home 4th place.”
Sophomore Isaiah Horan showed continued development with his performance in the 195 lbs. weight class. He started very strong, pinning Merrill’s Jordan Smukowski in 2:32 and Edgar’s Dakota Ellenbecker in 0:50. A very close 11-9 decision loss in the final round of pool play sent him to the concolation bracket.
There, the close matches continued for Horan as he fell in an 8-6 sudden victory to Lakeland Union/Mercer’s Leonard Chosa. In the 7th place match, a similar move that gave Horan trouble in the previous match proved to be an issue again as he was pinned in 3:22. Nelson was still very impressed with his sophomore.
“Isaiah was in every one of his matches,” Nelson said. “He had a chance to get to the final match. We talked about the move that gave him trouble. He’s a hard worker, we’ll figure it out and make it a strength in practice.”
In the 170 lbs. weight class, freshman Corbin Smith continued his hot start to varsity competition. After securing his first varsity win last week in a dual with Madison East, he picked up a few wins and placed 11th in his first varsity tournament.
His first two matches resulted in pins, coming from Jerry Goselin of Lakeland Union/Mercer and Logan Bishop of Tomawahk. Smith turned it around with a 5-1 decision win over Coye Brillowski of Witterberg before heading into the consolation bracket.
There, he found himself in the 11th place match after getting pinned by Talon Severson of Abbotsford/Colby. He finished his day on a high note, however, coming from behind to secure a pin at 2:52 against Collin Gajewski of Edgar. His performance earned Sun Prairie 14 team points.
“It was great to see him perform like that,” Nelson said. “At 170 lbs., those guys are usually going to be a lot older and stronger than a freshman. He held his own.”
In the 145 lbs. weight class, sophomore Braeden Gunderson got out to a blazing hot start for the Cardinals. He picked up two straight wins to begin pool play, getting a 4-0 decision win over Marathon’s Jacob Smith and pinning Dalton Clark of Almond-Bancroft/Pacelli in just 38 seconds. A matchup against Gabriel Ramos of Wausau West, the No. 4 wrestler in the weight class, was Gunderson’s last pool play match. It was a pin by Ramos in 1:14, sending Gunderson to the consolation bracket.
There, Gunderson had two hard-fought matches that didn’t end up going his way. He fell in a 5-0 decision to Austin McGraw of Chippewa Falls to move to the 7th place match. There, another close one was awarded a 6-3 decision victory to Lakeland Union/Mercer’s Jerome LaBarge. His 8th place finish earned Sun Prairie 20 points.
Gunderson wasn’t Sun Prairie’s only participant in the 145 lbs. weight class. Freshman Alex DeZiel did as well, picking up some nice wins. After a bye and two losses in pool play, he made the most of his day in the consolation bracket. He pinned Callum Wheeler of Merrill in 4:36 and Jacob Smith of Marathon in 3:32 to claim 9th.
“Alex is one of those kids that always keeps going,” Nelson said. “Even when he’s down in a match, he doesn’t quit. He pinned some good kids this weekend.”
Sophomore Teague Justman continued his aggressive play style in this tournament. After two losses in his first two pool play matches, he’d win all three of his remaining matches via pin to take 9th and win 22 points for Sun Prairie.
He pinned Stetson Lemmer of Edgar in 3:45, Camden Valentine of Barron in 1:18, and Mason Putnam of Marathon in 1:52. It was an impressive display of both power and technique.
“He’s become a big pin guy for us,” Nelson said. “It’s been good to see him continue to improve this year.”
A solid start to the day ended in an 8th place finish for Dylan Muehlenberg in the 126 lbs. weight class. He started with a hard-fought win over Jon Hart of Merrill, pinning him in 3:43. A loss to Pierson Potrykus of Wittenberg sent him to the consolation bracket.
There, he suffered a technical fall to Ty Dennee of Crandon and a pin from Austin Schreiber of Edgar to take 8th place. He earned Sun Prairie 22 team points.
Next up, Sun Prairie will participate in an invitational at DeForest High School on Saturday, Jan. 15.