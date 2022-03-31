Last season, the Sun Prairie baseball team left no doubt that they were the best in the state of Wisconsin. The Cardinals were unstoppable, losing just two games in the regular season en route to a Big Eight championship, losing only one conference game. The success didn't stop there as Sun Prairie ripped through the WIAA state tournament, culminating the season with a 11-2 thrashing of Bay Port in the finals to claim the 2021 state title.
As is always the case with high school athletics, though, the changing of the seasons brought the end to some decorated careers for some of the key contributors from last year's team. Catcher Josh Caron is off to the University of Nebraska, Brady Stevens is off to Upper Iowa, Liam Moreno is off to Missouri State, Carson Shepard is off to Ohio University, and 1st team all-conference choice Durlin Radlund and 2nd team all conference selection Carter Wambach have both graduated.
Even with such heavy losses, head coach Rob Hamilton is confident in the winning culture they established.
“The seniors that were here last season carried on a tradition of excellence,” Hamilton said. “They did it both on and off the field. They were excellent kids to coach and they played the game the right way. They said they would win state and they did. They passed down the tradition of what it means to play in this program. That was a great group and hopefully the younger guys play the game the same way.”
While the Cardinals suffered some big losses to graduation, they are far from bereft of talent. Leading the returning charge is North Dakota State signee Davis Hamilton, who earned 1st team all-conference honors as a junior last season. Sun Prairie also brings back 2nd team all-conference choice Jackson Hunley, a junior, as well as honorable mention all-conference selections Ethan Petsch and Addison Ostrenga, both seniors, from last season.
Ironically, Hamilton, Hunley, Petsch, and Ostrenga were the four names Hamilton mentioned when discussing who would handle the pitching this season. This abundance of experience and confidence on the mound from four of the team's unquestioned leaders should pay dividends for Sun Prairie this season.
Outside of the returning talent, Hamilton highlighted Sam Ostrenga and Isaac Wendler as a couple of underclassmen to keep an eye on this season.
“Those two are going to find themselves somewhere in the starting lineup,” Hamilton said. “From what they’ve shown so far, they have impressed.”
Hamilton got a good look at his underclassmen as the Sun Prairie team took a weekend trip down to Indianapolis in late March. The trip was valuable for developing skills and establishing team chemistry.
“We brought three freshmen and five sophomores down with us,” Hamilton said. “We’re young and a lot of these guys don’t know each other too well yet. They went to an Indiana Pacers game all together and hopefully had a little fun doing that. But, the younger guys have to buy into what we do here. Or that bonding is for nothing.”
This Sun Prairie squad will be the youngest from top to bottom as it has been in quite awhile. Even with the lack of proven commodities on the roster, Hamilton is rightly excited about what his Cardinals bring to the table. There are capable batters and fielders scattered throughout the lineup.
“We’re just kind of solid,” Hamilton said. “Our lineup is going to be ok 1-9. We’ll be able to score a few runs.”
These youthful Cardinals will have to get used to tough competition early. Sun Prairie has a target on its back as the reigning state champs, and playing in the Big Eight conference is no easy task. Hamilton still sees plenty on his roster that is worth believing in.
“We want to constantly improve as the year goes on,” Hamilton said. “Our main goal every year is to win a Big Eight title. I see no reason why we couldn’t get to state as well. Even though we’re younger than we’ve been in a long time, I don’t see why these kids can’t step up and accomplish our goals."
Messy springtime weather has pushed back the Cardinals' original plans for a season opener. Sun Prairie was slated to travel to Waunakee on Wednesday, Mar. 30m, but had the game postponed due to rain.
Now, the Cardinals will cross their fingers for good weather on Tuesday, Apr. 5, when they're scheduled to host Big Eight foe La Follette at 5 pm.