The Sun Prairie Red Birds of the Home Talent League are off to a 3-2 start in the 2022 campaign. The Red Birds couldn't carry over momentum from a monstrous 9-0 win over Monona on Monday, May 30, losing a tough battle with Cottage Grove 6-3 on Sunday, June 12.
Sun Prairie manager Scott Knorr credited Cottage Grove's victory to starting pitcher Bob Blakley. He threw a complete game for the Firemen. While he didn't record any strikeouts, he walked only two batters and just one of Sun Prairie's three runs on the day were earned.
While Blakley showed great control in this one, his defense had his back as well. The Red Birds did a great job of making contact all game, unfortunately the ball usually headed right for a fielder. The Firemen turned three double plays in the matchup, helping to secure the victory.
While Cottage Grove would eventually get the win, it was Sun Prairie that held the momentum early. Noah Wendler got the start on the mound for the Red Birds and turned in three stellar innings to kick off the game, allowing no hits in a dominant display of control.
Wendler's hot start bought Sun Prairie's offense to steal the lead in the top of the second inning. Eric Bennett led things off for the Red Birds with a single, followed by another Ty Hamilton. Aaron Schmidt came up in the clutch. With only one out on the board, he put a single into play to bring both Bennett and Hamilton in to score. The Red Birds held all the momentum and a 2-0 lead.
While Wendler's first three innings were stellar, Cottage Grove found its groove in the bottom of the fourth. The Firemen just couldn't miss. They cobbled together six hits in the inning, including a 2-run homerun which led to an eventual five runs scored in the inning.
Cottage Grove also led the bottom of the fifth off with back-to-back singles to score its sixth run of the day. That was it for Wendler on the mound as Eric Engler came in for relief. Engler had a very strong day on the mound, allowing just three hits and no runs in his three innings of work.
While Engler kept the Firemen at bay, Blakley did the same thing to the Red Birds. Their best opportunity for a comeback came in the top of the seventh. Wendler drew a walk and was brought in to score by Ryan Hodjer. Hodjer made it all the way to third base, but Cottage Grove twisted a double play to escape further damage.
After a quick eighth inning, the Red Birds pushed a man all the way to third in the game-deciding ninth inning. Again, Blakley and the Firemen defense stood strong. They forced a fly out and ground out to escape a bases-loaded scenario and finish out a hard-fought 6-3 win.
Sun Prairie will have ample opportunities to rebound from the loss as it will now enjoy a 3-game home stand. The Red Birds will host Monona on June 19 (1 pm), Portage on June 24 (7 pm), and Poynette on July 3 (1 pm). All three games will be played at Marshall Firemen's Park.