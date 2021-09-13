Saturday, Sept. 11 the Sun Prairie girls swimming team traveled out to Brookfield East High School to compete in the 2021 Spartan Invitational. The invitational brought in big names from around the state and even some fellow Big 8 foes like Verona, Middleton, Madison Memorial, and Madison West. The Cardinals swam hard and earned 7th place out of 13.
The girls got off to a good start as the 200 medley relay team of junior Olivia Sala, senior Brooke Laube, junior Brielle Laube, and sophomore Maeve Sullivan took 5th place with a time of 1:51.39. Host Brookfield East won the event with a time of 1:45.53, followed by Madison West with 1:50.71 in 2nd and Waukesha West Catholic in 3rd at 1:50.75.
Sala upped her performance two swims later and scored her Cardinals some serious points in the 200 individual medley. Her time of 2:10.67 earned her 2nd place, finishing just behind Anna TeDults from Edgewood with her time of 2:10.18.
Senior Paige Rundahl kept up the steady performance for the Cardinals in the 50 free. She claimed 5th place with her time of 25.05. A pair of Brookfield East swimmers stole the show, however, as Abby Wanezek claimed 1st with a time of 23.44, a pool record, while her teammate and sister Maggie Wanezek took 2nd with a time of 23.88.
In the 100 free, junior Tori Barnet scored Sun Prairie some points with her time of 54.91, good enough for 6th place. Abby Wanezek claimed this race, too, with her time of 51.85. Her teammate, Audrey Olsen, took 2nd with her time of 52.82.
Sun Prairie took 4th in one of its strongest events, the 200 free relay. The quartet of Barnet, Sullivan, junior Ruthie Pavelski, and Rundahl combined for a time of 1:39.79. Brookfield East won the event with a time of 1:36.06, followed by Edgewood in 2nd with a time of 1:38.73.
Sala continued her great performance on the day with a strong swim in the 100 backstroke. Her time of 58.30 earned her 3rd place. Brookfield East's Maggie Wanezek won the event with a time of 54.57, a pool record, followed by Anna TeDults of Edgewood with her time of 57.79.
The Cardinals had more relay success as the meet neared its end. Rundahl, Pavelski, Sala, and Barnet teamed up to swim the 400 free relay. The squad posted a time of 3:37.09, good enough for 3rd place. Brookfield East won the event with a time of 3:30.13, a pool record, followed by Edgewood in 2nd with a time of 3:30.37, which also would have been a pool record had Brookfield East not just broken it.
Overall, the Cardinals score 199 team points. Brookfield East won the event with a team score of 347, followed closely by Edgewood's total of 341. As for the other Big 8 schools, Middleton claimed 3rd with 335.5 points, Madison West finished 4th with 291, Verona took 6th with 210.5, Madison Memorial finished 12th with 11 points.
Next up, the girls will travel to Beloit Memorial for a one-on-one meet Friday, Sept. 17.