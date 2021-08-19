The 2020 alternate spring season for the Sun Prairie High School football team could be considered an absolute success. The Cardinals won all six of their games, beating their opponents by an average of 15 points per game. But, it left much to be desired. The alternate season had no playoffs. When Sun Prairie blasted Big Eight rival Middleton, 38-14, in the last game of the regular season, that was it. No games remained on the schedule, season over. This year, Sun Prairie looks to take the experience garnered in the spring and use it to kickstart a great fall.
The key to continued success for the Cardinals is keeping up the defensive performance from last season. Sun Prairie never allowed more than 22 points in a game in the spring. One of the crown jewels of this year’s senior class is defensive lineman Isaac Hamm. Hamm is a 4-star prospect according to the 247sports recruiting composite, and for good reason. He racked up five sacks and forced five fumbles in six games in the spring as he tore his way to a 1st team All-State selection. Another defensive menace returning for Sun Prairie is Addison Ostrenga, an Iowa commit and an outside linebacker who was named honorable mention All-State last season as he wrapped up 29 tackles and three tackles for loss.
While Hamm and Ostrenga make for solid foundation pieces, there is still plenty to replace. Gone to graduation are defensive lineman Sammy Smith and linebacker Mekhi Gullens, both All-State selections last season. Sun Prairie also loses linebacker Jacob Hellenbrand and defensive back Bradley Brown, both of whom were immensely important to the defense in the spring. Sun Prairie will need players like linebacker Davis Hamilton and defensive back Michael McMillan to build off of promising spring seasons and bring that same production to the fall.
Offensively, it is now Jerry Kaminski’s time to shine. Last season, he split time at quarterback with senior Brady Stevens. In limited action, Kaminski was impressive. As just a sophomore, he completed 58% of his passes for 586 yards and seven touchdowns to just one interception.
Gone is Kamron Gothard, however, one of last season’s most reliable receivers. His 17 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns earned him honorable mention All-State recognition. His production will be missed, but there is solid talent returning all over the offense.
Ostrenga is much more than just a defensive menace. He’s also the team’s top returning receiver, having caught 19 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns in the spring. He’s joined on the perimeter by junior John Vande Walle, who caught 11 passes for 189 yards and two scores last season. This duo, paired with Kaminski’s promising start to his career, should make for a potent passing attack from the Cardinals this season.
Beyond passing, Sun Prairie should be absolutely solid in the run game as well. Last season’s rushing leader, junior Jayallen Dayne, is back. He rumbled for 209 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore. He’s an impressive back to say the least. In Sun Prairie’s quad scrimmage on Aug. 13, he routinely bowled over would-be tacklers as he picked up yardage with ease.
Clearing holes for Dayne will be an experienced and strong offensive line, headlined by senior Evan Malcore. Malcore, a senior and 2-star prospect, is committed to Northern Illinois. While Dayne is powerful in his own right, having a solid group in front of him will only make things easier.
This Sun Prairie offense is loaded with returning production and, paired with an experienced and hungry defense, should make them the team to beat in the Big Eight conference this season. It will hardly be a cakewalk for the Cardinals, though.
The season begins with a three-and-a-half hour drive up to Hudson High School in Week 1. The Cardinals’ home opener comes a week later when they host Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Sun Prairie will enjoy a stretch of four straight home games from Friday, Sept. 10 until Friday, Oct. 1. Bookending the regular season will be two tough road games. The Cardinals will travel first to Middleton on Oct. 8 then Verona the week after. Both Verona and Middleton played in the 2021 alternate spring season and should be fresh and ready to attempt revenge for losing twice to the Cardinals in the spring each.