Back in the 1960s and 70s, the NBA was not the hottest ticket in town as Major League Baseball and pro football had far more followers. Thus, some NBA teams tried to sell tickets by playing in cities surrounding their home base. For example, in 1962, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia 76ers scored a record 100 points in a game played in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
The Milwaukee Bucks also did their share of traveling, namely to Madison where they played games at the Dane County Coliseum.
The idea was to promote the team and sell the game to people who might have been new to NBA basketball.
Eddie Doucette did play-by-play for those games at the Coliseum, including three during the 1971 playoffs between the Bucks and Warriors. He referred to the arena as The Great Dane, and Madisonians loved it.
“That caught on big time,” Doucette said. “I thought the Madison experience was great. It helped me personally, because I became more well known, I knew transitionally as my part as the broadcaster, I was going to have to do the things I had to do in the past, which was travel around the state and speak.”
Doucette’s enthusiasm remained true in Madison just as much as it did in Milwaukee. His colorful words gave listeners an accurate description of the Coliseum and what the atmosphere was like.
“During the game, I would describe what the building was like, the inside of the building, people are really rattling the upper regions of the Great Dane,” Doucette said. “We had good games, good attendance, people supported us and it was an interesting departure that you don’t get to see a lot of now. They tried to get around and sell tickets, and people enjoyed the product.”
