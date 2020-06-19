JUNE 15-21
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1968 — More than 60 contestants turn out for the Sun Prairie Jaycees Tennis Tournament. Fourteen walk away with trophies including champions Brian Carey (9-10 boys), Kim Ringelstretter (9-10 girls), Jean Siegert (11-12 girls), Don Nelson (11-12 boys), Alison Wolf (13-17 girls), Blair Moldenhauer (9-11 boys) and Ken Maule (15-16 boys).
1974 — For the first time in program history the Sun Prairie baseball team wins a WIAA state championship. The Cardinals capture the title following wins over Hudson (5-2), Wausau (1-0) and Merrill (3-1). In the semifinal, Sun Prairie wins in 13 innings when Bob Buss scores from second after Dave Suchomel collided with the Wausau first baseman, forcing the ball to be jarred loose. In the championship game, Roger Wagner tosses a complete-game six-hitter, striking out five while not walking a batter. Leon Piddington, Garry Bahe and Pete Twedell coach the Cardinals to the title.
1987 — Kevin Doty wins the Badger Midget Auto Racine Association 25-lap feature. The Milan, Illinois driver led all 25 laps at Angell Park Speedway.
