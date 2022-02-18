Sun Prairie West High School is set to open its doors at the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year. A new school necessitates a host of new coaches to lead the students into athletic competition. The West Wolves have announced over the last few weeks who will be calling the shots in the fall athletic season.
Boys soccer: Mick McIntoshMick McIntosh brings a wealth of soccer knowledge into the Sun Prairie West job. McIntosh has been involved in building the culture of soccer in Sun Prairie at all levels for quite some time. He is a founding member of the Sun Prairie Soccer Club, which promotes soccer culture in the area.
Prior to his 2-year stint as an assistant at Sun Prairie High School, McIntosh spent time turning around both the boys and girls teams at Stoughton High School.
This past fall, Sun Prairie had its best regular season in school history. The Cardinals went 17-2-5 and finished with a 7-1-1 record in the Big Eight, which earned them 2nd place in the conference.
The Cardinals claimed a regional crown by defeating Big Eight foes Middleton and La Follette once the WIAA tournament began. A dramatic battle in the sectional led to an overtime loss at the hands of Arrowhead. Still, it was a historically successful season which McIntosh had a hand in.
“It’s a great age,” McIntosh said of coaching high schoolers. “These players are becoming men. I think it’s very important to serve in the role of mentor. It’s just rewarding to keep the kids involved and active. There is a great culture that’s been established with these kids, I’m excited to build on it.”
Cross Country: Megan Nelson and Derek JohnsrudMegan Nelson and Derek Johnsrud will serve as co-head coaches for the West boys and girls cross country teams in the fall.
Nelson has been involved with Sun Prairie cross country as well as track since 2014. She has experience as a co-head coach as well as she filled the role with the Sun Prairie cross country team this past fall. The Cardinals had a very successful season. The girls squad placed 10th at state and the bots took 11th. Johnsrud has been working with the cross country and track teams at Sun Prairie for the last five years and can be credited for the recent success of the cross country program as well.
“During our discussions, it was very evident that the two of them have the ability to help develop students not only on the course but off the course as well,” Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee said. “Both touched on the importance of installing and modeling the four pillars (trust, accountability, balance, and togetherness) they have in place for their cross country programs.”
Football: Josh O’ConnorJosh O’Connor comes to West by way of Oconomowoc High School, where he was a social studies teacher and assistant football coach, as well as the head boys track and field coach. In addition to the many hats he wore at Oconomowoc, he also established the current strength and conditioning program at the school.
In the fall of 2021, the Raccoons went 5-5 on the gridiron and finished in the middle of the pack in the Classic Eight conference. The season included an upset win over Muskego.
“I am extremely excited and honored to be named the first head football coach for Sun Prairie West High School,” O’Connor said. “I’d like to express my gratitude to the hiring committee for selecting me to take this position; they’ve entrusted me with building a football program at SPW that will make the community proud... There is clearly a strong foundation of excellence in the Sun Prairie football program due to the work that Coach Kaminski and his staff have done at Sun Prairie High School, along with the individuals involved in the Sun Prairie Youth Football program. I look forward to meeting the individuals that will make up the SPW community and developing a football program that will relentlessly and selflessly pursue excellence on and off the field.”
Girls golf: Maggie GugelGugel, a 2-year assistant coach for the Sun Prairie girls golf team and a science teacher at Sun Prairie High School, will take the reins for the fledgling program at West in the fall.
The Sun Prairie girls golf team had a great fall in 2021 as well. A 4th place finish at the Oregon regionals earned the Cardinals an opportunity to compete in sectionals of the WIAA state tournament. There, the girls finished 4th again but, unfortunately, only the top two teams in sectionals advance to the state finals. Still, it was an impressive season of growth.
“I am very excited and honored to be named the girls golf coach for Sun Prairie West High School,” Gugel said “I look forward to developing an inclusive program that promotes integrity and love of the life-long game. What I enjoy most about coaching is the relationships that are built while supporting, encouraging and empowering each student-athlete to reach their highest potential.”
Girls tennis: Sandee OrtizOrtiz comes to West after serving as Sun Prairie’s girls tennis head coach for the last three seasons. She has over 20 years of tennis coaching under her belt and brings a positive environment to West. Ortiz assists with the Sun Prairie Tennis Association and harbors a “no cut” policy with her high school teams.
She also brings a history of winning. In her career, she’s accumulated eight boys conference championships, coached 20 state qualifiers, a state champion team in doubles, and has over 100 duals wins.
In the fall of 2021 with Sun Prairie, the youthful Cardinals gained valuable experience as Ortiz trusted freshmen and sophomores with important varsity spots. The older No. 1 doubles team of junior Reagan Schwartzer and senior Alexandra Stein also made a run to the state tournament.
Volleyball: Bryttany DoveDove had the opportunity to acclimate to life as a head coach and, perhaps more importantly, her future players as she served as co-head coach for the Sun Prairie volleyball team in the fall of 2021.
The Cardinals finished the fall with a 12-20 overall record and 5-4 record in the Big Eight conference, finishing in 5th place. The Cardinals were bounced from the WIAA tournament in the first round by Onalaska. Now, Dove will fly solo in leading West’s program.
“I am extremely honored to be named the first Girls Volleyball Coach at Sun Prairie West,” Dove said. “I am excited to continue working with the Sun Prairie Community and to have the opportunity to develop a strong high-school and youth program”