KATHERINE SCHUETTE
Sports you played in high school: Soccer
Favorite sports moment: Winning Regionals Sophomore & Junior year
Favorite school subject: Business classes
GPA: 3.8
Post high school plans: Continuing my academic and athletic career at the UW-Whitewater
Song you’re listening to right now: Westworld by Evan Giia
Favorite place to eat: Noodles & Company
I like competing against: Middleton
Motto/saying: Philippians 4:13
