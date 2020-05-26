KATHERINE SCHUETTE

KATHERINE SCHUETTE

Sports you played in high school: Soccer

Favorite sports moment: Winning Regionals Sophomore & Junior year

Favorite school subject: Business classes

GPA: 3.8

Post high school plans: Continuing my academic and athletic career at the UW-Whitewater

Song you’re listening to right now: Westworld by Evan Giia

Favorite place to eat: Noodles & Company

I like competing against: Middleton

Motto/saying: Philippians 4:13

